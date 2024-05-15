Senseonics' (SENS) Deal With Mercy to Drive Eversense CGM Sales

Senseonics Holdings, Inc. SENS and Mercy, a leading healthcare system based in St. Louis, have inked a collaboration deal to revolutionize diabetes population health management. This partnership leverages Senseonics' Eversense Continuous Glucose Monitor (CGM) technology and Mercy's expertise in remote patient monitoring to enhance patient care and drive innovation in diabetes management.

The collaboration marks the first utilization of Senseonics' Eversense CGM technology across a healthcare system. Providers at Mercy plan to begin placing new Eversense devices with patients this July followed by other regions covered by Mercy throughout 2025.

Price Performance

The stock has declined 14% year to date compared with the industry’s 16.6% decline. The S&P 500 Index has increased 9.8% in the same period.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Deal to Boost Eversense CGM Adoption

Unlike traditional CGM systems, Eversense offers a unique approach to diabetes management by providing continuous glucose monitoring for up to 180 days. This extended monitoring period, combined with the new Eversense Remote Patient Monitoring (RPM) solution, allows for more accurate and timely interventions, leading to improved patient outcomes.

Mercy, a leading healthcare system and accountable care organization, has a strong track record in RPM. With more than 3 million patients served annually, Mercy is well-positioned to implement the Eversense CGM+RPM program across its network. This program is expected to benefit approximately 30,000 Mercy patients, with plans to expand throughout Mercy's system in Missouri, Kansas, Arkansas and Oklahoma.

The goal of the Eversense RPM program is to ensure that all patients who could benefit from Eversense have access to the technology within the next 24 to 36 months. By improving glucose monitoring and providing ongoing coaching and guidance, Mercy aims to reduce emergency room visits and hospitalizations due to diabetes-related complications, leading to significant cost savings and better health outcomes for patients.

Notable Developments

Earlier this month, Senseonics signed a strategic partnership with clinical management platform provider, Rimidi, to develop an RPM program. This deal will also focus on developing the Eversense RPM program for use by healthcare providers.

In April, the company received integrated CGM (iCGM) designation for its Eversense CGM system, which will allow the device to integrate with compatible medical devices, like insulin pumps, as part of an automated insulin delivery system.

The company also filed a 510(k) submission with the FDA seeking iCGM designation for its next-generation Eversense 365-day system during the first quarter.

Senseonics Holdings, Inc. Price

Senseonics Holdings, Inc. price | Senseonics Holdings, Inc. Quote

Zacks Rank & Stocks to Consider

Senseonics currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Some better-ranked stocks in the broader medical space are DaVita Inc. DVA, Align Technology ALGN and Medpace MEDP.

DaVita, sporting a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) at present, has an estimated long-term growth rate of 13.6%. Its earnings surpassed estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, delivering an average surprise of 29.4%. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

DaVita’s shares have risen 30.3% compared with the industry’s 9.5% growth year to date.

Medpace, sporting a Zacks Rank of 1 at present, has an estimated long-term growth rate of 17.9%. Its earnings surpassed estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, delivering an average surprise of 12.8%.

Medpace’s shares have risen 27% year to date compared with the industry’s 3.5% growth.

Align Technology, carrying a Zacks Rank of 2 at present, has an estimated long-term growth rate of 6.9%. Its earnings surpassed estimates in three of the trailing four quarters and missed the same in one quarter, delivering an average surprise of 5.9%.

ALGN’s shares have declined 0.5% year to date against the industry’s 2.3% growth.

Zacks Names #1 Semiconductor Stock

It's only 1/9,000th the size of NVIDIA which skyrocketed more than +800% since we recommended it. NVIDIA is still strong, but our new top chip stock has much more room to boom.

With strong earnings growth and an expanding customer base, it's positioned to feed the rampant demand for Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, and Internet of Things. Global semiconductor manufacturing is projected to explode from $452 billion in 2021 to $803 billion by 2028.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

DaVita Inc. (DVA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Align Technology, Inc. (ALGN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Senseonics Holdings, Inc. (SENS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Medpace Holdings, Inc. (MEDP) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.