Senseonics Reports Strong One-Year Real-World Data for Eversense 365

Senseonics Holdings, Inc. SENS recently presented first-ever real-world evidence for its Eversense 365 continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) system at the ATTD conference, highlighting strong performance across a full year of use.

From an investor standpoint, these findings validate Eversense 365’s differentiated positioning in the competitive CGM market and support its commercial momentum following recent U.S. launch and European approval. Strong patient adherence and improved glucose control metrics, along with encouraging early data from its integration with automated insulin delivery systems, point to meaningful long-term adoption potential.

Likely Trend of SENS Stock Following the News

Following the announcement, shares of the company gained 11.8% in yesterday’s trading session. However, in the last six-month period, SENS’s shares have lost 27.9% compared with the industry’s 36.8% decline. The S&P 500 increased 2.4% in the same time frame.

Over the long term, this real-world validation strengthens Senseonics’ competitive positioning by proving that Eversense 365 delivers consistent, year-long performance with high adherence, two factors that are critical for physician adoption and patient retention. As the company scales in the United States and enters Europe, this growing body of real-world evidence should help accelerate reimbursement support, build provider confidence and drive recurring revenue growth through higher sensor adoption and sustained usage.

Meanwhile, SENS currently has a market capitalization of $263.6 million.



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More on the Data

The real-world study evaluated the first 5,059 Eversense 365 sensors used across patients in the United States, all on open-loop insulin regimens, and highlighted strong and sustained engagement with the system. Patients recorded an average transmitter wear time of 93.8%, with nearly identical adherence levels across both the first and second six-month periods, underscoring consistent usage over the full one-year lifecycle. Clinically, this translated into a mean Glucose Management Indicator (GMI) of 7.14% and a mean Time in Range (TIR) of 66%, pointing to effective glycemic control. Importantly, more than 75% of users achieved hypoglycemic targets, reinforcing the system’s strong accuracy in low glucose ranges, where precision is critical for patient safety and treatment decisions.

A deeper dive into age-based outcomes shows Eversense 365 delivering benefits across all cohorts, with particularly strong performance among older adults. Patients aged above 65 years achieved a mean GMI of 6.99% and TIR exceeding 70%, with more than 85% meeting hypoglycemic targets. This group also demonstrated the highest adherence, with average wear time surpassing 95%, indicating both strong engagement and superior outcomes. Meanwhile, younger adults aged between 18 and 25 years, typically a harder-to-manage group, also showed encouraging results, with a mean GMI of 7.3% and wear time above 90%, highlighting the system’s ability to drive meaningful compliance even in less adherent populations.

Early data from the integration of Eversense 365 with the twiist automated insulin delivery (AID) system further strengthens the investment case. Within just two weeks of launch, an initial cohort of around 120 users who used the combined system for more than seven days reported a mean GMI of 6.79%, TIR of 77% and time in hypoglycemia of just 2.7%, all in line with international consensus targets. While still early, these results suggest that pairing Eversense 365 with AID systems could unlock an additional layer of clinical value and drive broader adoption, with longer-term real-world data expected later this year.

Favorable Industry Prospects for SENS

Per a report by Grand View Research, the global blood glucose monitoring devices market size was estimated at $15.53 billion in 2025 and is projected to reach $30.18 billion by 2033, expanding at a CAGR of 8.8% from 2026 to 2033.

The market is primarily influenced by the growing prevalence of diabetes and the increasing elderly population susceptible to conditions such as diabetes.

Other Recent Developments of SENS

Senseonics delivered a strong improvement in its third-quarter 2025 financial performance, with total revenues rising to $8.1 million from $4.3 million in the prior-year period, driven primarily by accelerating U.S. adoption. Also, U.S. revenue nearly tripled year over year to $6.4 million, reflecting improving commercial traction, while international revenue came in at $1.7 million, modestly lower than last year.

The company reported a gross profit of $3.5 million in the quarter against a gross loss of $4.1 million a year ago, highlighting meaningful progress in cost structure, scale and overall operating efficiency.

SENS’s Zacks Rank & Stocks to Consider

SENS carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) at present.

Some better-ranked stocks from the broader medical space are Intuitive Surgical ISRG, Phibro Animal Health PAHC and Cardinal Health CAH.

Intuitive Surgical, sporting a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) at present, reported fourth-quarter 2025 adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of $2.53, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 12.4%. Revenues of $2.87 billion surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 4.7%. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

ISRG has an estimated long-term earnings growth rate of 15.7% compared with the industry’s 14% rise. The company beat earnings estimates in the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 13.2%.

Phibro Animal Health, currently sporting a Zacks Rank #1, reported fiscal second-quarter 2025 adjusted EPS of 87 cents, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 26.1%. Revenues of $373.9 million beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 4.7%.

PAHC has an estimated long-term earnings growth rate of 21.5% compared with the industry’s 12.6% rise. The company beat earnings estimates in the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 20.1%.

Cardinal Health, currently carrying a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), reported second-quarter fiscal 2026 adjusted EPS of $2.63, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 10%. Revenues of $65.6 billion beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 0.9%.

CAH has an estimated long-term earnings growth rate of 15% compared with the industry’s 9.1% rise. The company beat earnings estimates in the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 9.3%.

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Senseonics Holdings, Inc. (SENS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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