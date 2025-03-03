Senseonics Reports FDA Approval and Launch of Eversense® 365, Achieving 56% Patient Growth in 2024

Senseonics received FDA approval for Eversense 365, increasing its patient base by 56% in 2024.

Quiver AI Summary

Senseonics Holdings, Inc. announced the FDA approval and U.S. launch of its Eversense® 365 Continuous Glucose Monitoring (CGM) system in 2024, which has led to a 56% increase in its global patient base, reaching approximately 6,000 patients. The company reported financial results for Q4 2024, generating $8.3 million in revenue, slightly up from $8 million in the same period in 2023. Anticipated growth is reinforced by strong initial shipments and an expanding network of prescribers. The company is also preparing for a European Union launch following a CE Mark application submission. Despite a net loss of $15.5 million in Q4, Senseonics aims to boost revenue to $34-38 million in 2025 while improving gross margins. Ongoing efforts include a restructuring to reduce operating expenses and plans to integrate automated insulin delivery technology into future products.

Potential Positives

Received FDA approval for the Eversense® 365 Continuous Glucose Monitoring system and successfully launched the product in partnership with Ascensia, expanding the company's offerings in the diabetes management market.

Patient base increased by 56% in 2024 compared to 2023, reaching approximately 6,000 global patients, indicating strong demand and acceptance of the Eversense product line.

Achieved the highest monthly total of new patient shipments in December, reflecting favorable early indicators of launch performance for Eversense 365.

Generated $8.3 million in revenue for the fourth quarter of 2024, which represents an increase compared to the previous year's fourth quarter, demonstrating growth momentum.

Potential Negatives

Net loss increased to $78.6 million in 2024 compared to $60.4 million in 2023, indicating worsening financial performance despite a small revenue increase.

Gross profit for 2024 dropped to $0.5 million from $3.1 million in 2023, showcasing declining profitability which is concerning for future sustainability.

Total liabilities increased significantly, rising from $64.8 million in 2023 to $79.3 million in 2024, suggesting a growing debt burden that may affect financial stability.

FAQ

What is the Eversense® 365 Continuous Glucose Monitoring system?

The Eversense® 365 is an integrated continuous glucose monitoring (iCGM) system for diabetes management, approved by the FDA in 2024.

How much did the patient base increase in 2024?

The patient base increased by 56% in 2024, reaching approximately 6,000 global patients.

What were the financial results for the fourth quarter of 2024?

Total revenue for Q4 2024 was $8.3 million, with a net loss of $15.5 million.

When is Eversense 365 expected to launch in the European Union?

The CE Mark application for Eversense 365 was submitted in Q1 2025, targeting a future launch in the EU.

What is the financial outlook for Senseonics in 2025?

Senseonics expects total global net revenue of approximately $34-38 million in 2025 while doubling its patient base.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$SENS Insider Trading Activity

$SENS insiders have traded $SENS stock on the open market 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 4 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $SENS stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

DOUGLAS A ROEDER has made 2 purchases buying 325,000 shares for an estimated $135,500 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. TIMOTHY T GOODNOW (President and CEO) purchased 315,000 shares for an estimated $97,650

FREDERICK T. SULLIVAN (Chief Financial Officer) purchased 124,933 shares for an estimated $47,474

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$SENS Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 48 institutional investors add shares of $SENS stock to their portfolio, and 53 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

Full Release





Received FDA approval for Eversense







®







365 Continuous Glucose Monitoring system and launched Eversense 365 with commercial partner, Ascensia









Patient base increased 56% in 2024 over 2023 to approximately 6,000 global patients







GERMANTOWN, Md., March 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Senseonics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE American: SENS), a medical technology company focused on the development and manufacturing of long-term, implantable continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems for people with diabetes, today reported financial results for the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2024.







Recent Highlights & Accomplishments:









Eversense



®



365 approved and launched in the U.S. during 2024 as an integrated continuous glucose monitoring (iCGM) system for people with Type 1 and Type 2 diabetes



Eversense 365 approved and launched in the U.S. during 2024 as an integrated continuous glucose monitoring (iCGM) system for people with Type 1 and Type 2 diabetes



Patient base increased 56% in 2024 over 2023 to approximately 6,000 global patients



Patient base increased 56% in 2024 over 2023 to approximately 6,000 global patients



Early indicators of U.S. Eversense 365 launch performance were favorable:





New patient shipments of approximately 600 in December were the highest monthly total in company history





Exceeded 2,400 annual U.S. Eversense prescribers during 2024 with the majority being new prescribers





81% of our patients have switched to Eversense from competitive CGM’s







Early indicators of U.S. Eversense 365 launch performance were favorable:



Completed submission of CE Mark application in Q1 2025 for Eversense 365 in European Union



Completed submission of CE Mark application in Q1 2025 for Eversense 365 in European Union



Initiated collaboration with Mercy Health as case study on Eversense and remote patient monitoring use with other cost-conscious health systems



Initiated collaboration with Mercy Health as case study on Eversense and remote patient monitoring use with other cost-conscious health systems



Generated revenue of $8.3 million in the fourth quarter of 2024 and revenue of $22.5 million in the full year 2024



Generated revenue of $8.3 million in the fourth quarter of 2024 and revenue of $22.5 million in the full year 2024



Executed a restructuring process with a target cash operating expense reduction of $10M in 2025



Executed a restructuring process with a target cash operating expense reduction of $10M in 2025



Raised gross proceeds of more than $20 million in 2024 and additional gross proceeds of approximately $27.0 million in early 2025 from equity offerings to strengthen the balance sheet











“We took a giant step forward in diabetes care in 2024, delivering on our promise of



One Year, One CGM,



with the Eversense 365 CGM system. The feedback we have received from patients and providers has been very positive, and we are just getting started. We see our 365 day product as the catalyst for revenue growth, as well as for the future of blood glucose monitoring,” said Tim Goodnow, PhD, President and Chief Executive Officer of Senseonics. “Eversense 365 is the foundational base for the next generation Gemini and Freedom systems, and we are progressing in our plans to add automated insulin delivery with pump connectivity to Eversense 365.”





Brian Hansen, President of CGM at Ascensia Diabetes Care and a Director of Senseonics, remarked, “Since joining Ascensia’s CGM division a year ago, I’ve watched Senseonics deliver on its promises to patients. Although we are still in the early months of the U.S. launch, key commercial metrics have been positive, which we believe indicates good demand for Eversense in the marketplace. We’re looking forward to launching in the EU and bringing this revolutionary CGM option to more patients with diabetes.”







Fourth Quarter 2024 Results:







Total revenue for the fourth quarter of 2024 was $8.3 million compared to $8.0 million for the fourth quarter of 2023. U.S. revenue was $6.2 million for both the fourth quarter of 2024 and 2023, and revenue outside the U.S. was $2.1 million in the fourth quarter of 2024 compared to $1.8 million in the prior year period.





Fourth quarter 2024 gross profit of $4.0 million compared to gross profit of $1.1 million for the fourth quarter of 2023. The increase in gross profit was primarily driven by increased margins on the 365-day product, but does include the impact of approximately $1.6 million in manufacturing costs previously expensed to research and development expenses prior to FDA approval of the 365-day product.





Fourth quarter 2024 selling, general and administrative expenses increased by $1.5 million year-over-year, to $8.9 million. The increase was primarily driven by personnel costs, consulting fees and legal expenses.





Fourth quarter 2024 research and development expenses decreased by $1.4 million year-over-year, to $9.4 million. The decrease was primarily due to a reduction in clinical studies spend and consultant costs due to the completion of 365-day product trials.





Net loss was $15.5 million, or a $0.02 loss per share, in the fourth quarter of 2024 compared to net loss of $17.2 million, or a $0.03 loss per share, in the fourth quarter of 2023. Net loss decreased by $1.7 million primarily due to improved gross profit margins of Eversense 365.







Full Year 2024 Results:







Total revenue for 2024 was $22.5 million compared to $22.4 million in 2023. U.S. revenue was $15.3 million in 2024 compared to $14.1 million in 2023, and revenue outside the U.S. was $7.2 million in 2024 compared to $8.3 million in 2023.





Gross profit for 2024 was $0.5 million, a decrease from $3.1 million in 2023. The decrease in gross profit was primarily driven by $4.8 million in one-time charges as the result of the transition from Eversense E3 to Eversense 365, partially offset by an estimated reduction of $1.6 million in pre-approval manufacturing costs previously expensed to research and development expenses.





Selling, general and administrative expenses for 2024 increased by $4.3 million year-over-year, to $34.2 million. The increase was primarily driven by personnel costs, consulting fees and legal expenses.





Research and development expenses for 2024 decreased by $7.6 million year-over-year, to $41.1 million. The decrease was primarily due to a reduction in clinical studies spend and other research costs due to the completion of 365-day product trials. These savings were partially offset by pre-approval inventory costs associated with the manufacturing of the 365-day product.





Net loss was $78.6 million, or a $0.12 loss per share, in 2024 compared to net loss of $60.4 million, or a $0.11 loss per share, in 2023. Net loss increased by $18.2 million primarily due to a reduction in gains due to the exchange of outstanding convertible notes and gains driven by changes in the fair value of derivatives.





Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash were $74.9 million and outstanding indebtedness was $56.2 million as of December 31, 2024. Subsequent to the end of the fourth quarter, the remaining outstanding 2025 Convertible Notes in the aggregate principal amount of $20.4 million were repaid, reducing the principal debt outstanding to $35 million. Additionally, after year-end, Senseonics has received gross proceeds of approximately $27.0 million from the sale of common stock utilizing its at-the-market facility.







Full Year 2025 Financial Outlook







Senseonics expects full-year 2025 global net revenue to be approximately $34-38 million as we continue to roll out Eversense 365 to U.S. patients. The full-year 2025 financial outlook assumes approximately doubling the global patient base. The financial outlook takes into consideration the following factors: (i) refined visibility of the timeline and specifications for the regulatory approval and the plans for commercial transition to Eversense 365 outside the United States, (ii) plans with respect to spending on the DTC marketing campaign to generate leads, (iii) the status of other sales and marketing initiatives, (iv) utilization of the patient assistance programs for Eversense 365, and (v) transition of reimbursement from Eversense E3 to Eversense 365. Gross margins are expected to increase throughout 2025, with 2025 gross margins between 25 – 30% for the year. Cash utilization in 2025 is expected to be between $50-$60 million.







Conference Call and Webcast Information:







Company management will host a conference call at 4:30 pm (Eastern Time) today, March 3, 2025, to discuss these financial results and recent business developments. Investors interested in listening to the conference call may do so by accessing a live and archived webcast of the event at



this link



. Individuals interested in participating in the call via telephone may access the call by dialing +1-800-445-7795 (+1-785-424-1699 for those outside the U.S. or Canada) and referencing Conference ID SENSQ4. A replay of the call can be accessed on Senseonics’ website



http://www.senseonics.com



under “



Investor Relations



.”







About Senseonics







Senseonics Holdings, Inc. ("Senseonics") is a medical technology company focused on the development and manufacturing of glucose monitoring products designed to transform lives in the global diabetes community with differentiated, long-term implantable glucose management technology. Senseonics' CGM systems Eversense



®



365 and Eversense



®



E3 include a small sensor inserted completely under the skin that communicates with a smart transmitter worn over the sensor. The glucose data are automatically sent every 5 minutes to a mobile app on the user's smartphone.







About Eversense







The Eversense



®



Continuous Glucose Monitoring (CGM) Systems are indicated for continually measuring glucose levels for up to 365 days for Eversense



®



365 and 180 days for Eversense



®



E3 in persons with diabetes age 18 and older. The systems are indicated for use to replace fingerstick blood glucose (BG) measurements for diabetes treatment decisions. Fingerstick BG measurements are still required for calibration primarily one time per week after day 14 for Eversense



®



365 and one time per day after day 21 for Eversense



®



E3, and when symptoms do not match CGM information or when taking medications of the tetracycline class. The sensor insertion and removal procedures are performed by a health care provider. The Eversense CGM Systems are prescription devices; patients should talk to their health care provider to learn more. For important safety information, see



https://www.eversensediabetes.com/safety-info/



.







About Ascensia Diabetes Care







Ascensia Diabetes Care is a global company focused entirely on helping people with diabetes. Our mission is to empower those living with diabetes through innovative solutions that simplify and improve their lives. We are home to the world-renowned CONTOUR



®



portfolio of blood glucose monitoring systems and the exclusive global distribution partner for the Eversense



®



Continuous Glucose Monitoring Systems from Senseonics. These products combine advanced technology with user-friendly functionality to help people with diabetes manage their condition and make a positive difference to their lives. As a trusted partner in the diabetes community, we collaborate closely with healthcare professionals and other partners to ensure our products meet the highest standards of accuracy, precision and reliability, and that we conduct our business compliantly and with integrity.





Ascensia is a member of PHC Group and was established in 2016 through the acquisition of Bayer Diabetes Care by PHC Holdings Corporation. Ascensia products are sold in more than 100 countries. Ascensia has around 1,400 employees and operations in 29 countries. For further information, please visit the Ascensia Diabetes Care website at:



http://www.ascensia.com



.







About PHC Holdings Corporation







PHC Holdings Corporation (TSE 6523) is a global healthcare company with a mission of contributing to the health of society through healthcare solutions that have a positive impact and improve the lives of people. Its subsidiaries (referred to collectively as PHC Group) include PHC Corporation, Ascensia Diabetes Care Holdings AG, Epredia Holdings Ltd., LSI Medience Corporation, Mediford Corporation, and Wemex. Together, these companies develop, manufacture, sell and service solutions across diabetes management, healthcare solutions, life sciences and diagnostics. PHC Group’s consolidated net sales in FY2023 were JPY 353.9 billion with global distribution of products and services in more than 125 countries.



www.phchd.com







©2024 Ascensia Diabetes Care Holdings AG. All right reserved. Ascensia, the Ascensia Diabetes Care logo and Contour are trademarks and/or registered trademarks of Ascensia Diabetes Care Holdings AG.







Forward Looking Statements







Any statements in this press release about future expectations, plans and prospects for Senseonics, including the revenue, gross margin, cash flow and global installed customer base projections, and global installed customer base assumptions, under the heading “Full Year 2025 Financial Outlook,” statements regarding plans, timing and success of the commercial launch of the 365-day system and the adoption of, access to, or growth of use of Eversense, statements regarding future demand for Eversense, statements regarding development programs and next generation systems, statements regarding the addition of insulin pump connectivity to Eversense 365, statements regarding future approval and the potential to commercially launch Eversense 365 outside the U.S., statements regarding cash operating expense reductions and results of the Company’s restructuring process, and other statements containing the words "believe," “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “projects,” “will,” “planned,” and similar expressions, constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Actual results may differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements as a result of various important factors, including: uncertainties inherent in the reliance on and execution of the independent business unit of Ascensia Diabetes Care, the Company’s commercialization partner for Eversense, and other commercial initiatives, uncertainties in insurer, regulatory and administrative processes and decisions, uncertainties inherent in the development and registration and roll-out of new technology and solutions, uncertainties inherent in finalizing integration and commercial terms and coordination with health systems and other new collaboration partners and third parties, uncertainties inherent in the ongoing commercialization of the Eversense product and the expansion of the Eversense product and Senseonics’ and its partners’ activities, uncertainties relating to the current economic and regulatory/political environment, and such other factors as are set forth in the risk factors detailed in Senseonics' Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024 and quarterly reports on Form 10-Q filed with the SEC under the heading "Risk Factors." In addition, the forward-looking statements included in this press release represent Senseonics’ views as of the date hereof. Senseonics anticipates that subsequent events and developments will cause Senseonics’ views to change. However, while Senseonics may elect to update these forward-looking statements at some point in the future, Senseonics specifically disclaims any obligation to do so except as required by law. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing Senseonics’ views as of any date subsequent to the date hereof.





Senseonics Investor Contact





Jeremy Feffer





LifeSci Advisors







investors@senseonics.com





















Senseonics Holdings, Inc.









Unaudited Consolidated Balance Sheets









(in thousands, except for share and per share data)





















































December 31,





















2024













2023













Assets



































Current assets:

































Cash and cash equivalents









$





74,597













$





75,709













Restricted cash













315

















—













Short term investments, net













—

















33,747













Accounts receivable, net













1,365

















808













Accounts receivable, net - related parties













4,921

















3,724













Inventory, net













4,421

















8,776













Prepaid expenses and other current assets













5,819

















7,266













Total current assets













91,438

















130,030













































Deposits and other assets













4,926

















7,006













Property, equipment and intangible assets, net













4,074

















1,184













Total assets









$





100,438













$





138,220















































Liabilities and Stockholders’ (Deficit) Equity



































Current liabilities:

































Accounts payable









$





3,205













$





4,568













Accrued expenses and other current liabilities













13,636

















11,744













Accrued expenses and other current liabilities, related parties













1,870

















945













Note payable, current portion, net













20,138

















—













Total current liabilities













38,849

















17,257













































Long-term debt and notes payables, net













34,703

















41,195













Derivative liabilities













—

















102













Non-current operating lease liabilities













5,785

















6,214













Total liabilities













79,337

















64,768













































Commitments and contingencies

































































Preferred stock and additional paid-in-capital, subject to possible redemption: $0.001 par value per share; 12,000 shares issued and outstanding as of each December 31, 2024 and December 31, 2023













37,656

















37,656













Total temporary equity













37,656

















37,656













































Stockholders’ (deficit) equity:

































Common stock, $0.001 par value per share; 1,400,000,000 shares and 900,000,000 shares authorized as of December 31, 2024 and December 31, 2023; 595,351,210 shares and 530,364,237 shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2024 and December 31, 2023













595

















530













Additional paid-in capital













930,724

















904,535













Accumulated other comprehensive loss













—

















(11





)









Accumulated deficit













(947,874





)













(869,258





)









Total stockholders' (deficit) equity













(16,555





)













35,796













Total liabilities, temporary equity and stockholders’ (deficit) equity









$





100,438













$





138,220











































































Senseonics Holdings, Inc.









Unaudited Consolidated Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Loss









(in thousands, except for share and per share data)





















































Years Ended





















December 31,





















2024













2023











































































Revenue, net









$





3,973













$





1,655













Revenue, net - related parties













18,499

















20,735













Total revenue













22,472

















22,390













Cost of sales













21,939

















19,299













Gross profit













533

















3,091













































Expenses:

































Research and development expenses













41,144

















48,752













Selling, general and administrative expenses













34,231

















29,942













Operating loss













(74,842





)













(75,603





)









Other (expense) income, net:

































Interest income













4,502

















5,362













Exchange related gain, net













—

















14,109













Interest expense













(8,437





)













(11,110





)









Gain on change in fair value of derivatives













102

















6,648













Other income













59

















202













Total other (expense) income, net













(3,774





)













15,211













































Net Loss













(78,616





)













(60,392





)









Other comprehensive loss

































Unrealized gain on marketable securities













11

















667













Total other comprehensive gain













11

















667













Total comprehensive loss









$





(78,605





)









$





(59,725





)









































Basic net loss per common share









$





(0.12





)









$





(0.11





)









Basic weighted-average shares outstanding













629,721,584

















567,974,492













































Diluted net loss per common share









$





(0.12





)









$





(0.11





)









Diluted weighted-average shares outstanding













629,721,584

















567,974,492



















































The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.