Senseonics Q4 Revenue Jumps 72%, Expects FY26 Revenue To Grow 65-76%

(RTTNews) - Senseonics Holdings, Inc. (SENS), a commercial-stage medical technology company, reported fourth-quarter and full-year results with revenue growth. The company expects full year 2026 revenue to increase by 65 to 76 percent. Fourth quarter loss widened to $20.8 million, or loss per share of $0.46, from loss of $15.5 million, or loss per share $0.46 last year. This was primarily due to increased expenses of consignment sales and other costs related to taking over the commercialisation and distribution of Eversense, the firm's implantable continuous glucose monitoring system. Total revenue surged 72% to $14.3 million, from $8.3 million in the prior year. For the full year 2025, net loss shrank to $69.1 million, or loss per share of $1.66, from $78.6 million, or loss per share of $2.50 in the prior year. Total revenue for 2025 improved to $35.3 million from $22.5 million a year ago. US-based revenue jumped to $27.9 million from $15.3 million in the prior year. Looking ahead, Senseonics expects full-year 2026 global net revenue to be approximately $58-$62 million, representing year-over-year growth of 65 to 76 percent. This is due to the transition of Eversense commercialisation from Ascensia Diabetes Care, a member of PHC Group and the move to bring the entire sales and marketing infrastructure in-house, as noted by Senseonics. Since 2020, Ascensia has held the exclusive worldwide distribution rights for Eversense products, including Eversense 365. In September 2025, the firm executed agreements with Ascensia to take back the commercialisation and distribution of Eversense, effective January 1, 2026. Milestones Ahead Senseonics develops, manufactures and commercialises long-term, implantable continuous glucose monitoring systems for people with diabetes. Eversense Continuous Glucose Monitoring Systems are indicated for continually measuring glucose levels for up to 365 days for Eversense 365 and 180 days for Eversense E3 in persons with diabetes aged 18 and older. Senseonics' Continuous Glucose Monitoring Systems, Eversense 365 and Eversense E3, include a small sensor inserted completely under the skin that communicates with a smart transmitter worn over the sensor. The glucose data are automatically sent every 5 minutes to a mobile app on the user's smartphone. Eversense 365 is the world's first and only one-year Continuous Glucose Monitoring System, approved by the US Food and Drug Administration in September of 2024 and launched across the country in October of the same year. In January 2026, Eversense 365 received CE Mark approval in the European Union.The firm also launched the combination of the twiist Automated Insulin Delivery System integrated with the Eversense 365 CGM system across the U.S. The company expects to launch Eversense 365 in Germany, Italy, Spain and Sweden in the coming months. Senseonics secured Investigational Device Exemption approval from the FDA to commence a pivotal trial for the self-powered battery-enabled Gemini sensor and has enrolled the first patients, with completion expected in the second half of 2026. SENS has traded between $5.25 and $15.74 in the last year. The stock closed Monday's trade at 0.73%, up $8.33.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.