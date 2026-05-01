Senseonics Prices $80 Mln Public Offering Of Shares And Warrants; Stock Down

(RTTNews) - Senseonics Holdings, Inc. (SENS), a medical technology company, priced the public offering of 8 million shares at a price of $5.00 per share and, in lieu of common stock, issued pre-funded warrants to certain investors to purchase 8 million shares at a purchase price of $4.999 per pre-funded warrant share.

The gross proceeds from the offering are expected to be $80 million.

Senseonics intends to use the net proceeds from the public offering to fund the ongoing launch of Eversense 365, its glucose monitoring product, and the continued development of its pipeline products, as well as for working capital and general corporate purposes.

In addition, Senseonics has granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 2.40 million shares of common stock at the public offering price, less underwriting discounts and commissions. The offering is expected to close on May 4, 2026, subject to closing conditions.

Senseonics is focused on the development, manufacturing, and commercialisation of glucose monitoring products. The firm's CGM systems include Eversense 365 and Eversense E3, which use small sensors fully implanted under the skin that communicate with a smart transmitter that automatically sends glucose data to the mobile app every 5 minutes.

SENS has traded between $5.25 and $15.20 over the last year. The stock closed Thursday's trade at $6.61, up 2.88%.

In the overnight market, SENS is up $5.50, down 16.79%.

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