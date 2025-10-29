Senseonics Holdings (SENS) Price Target Increased by 1,671.56% to 25.84

The average one-year price target for Senseonics Holdings (NYSEAM:SENS) has been revised to $25.84 / share. This is an increase of 1,671.56% from the prior estimate of $1.46 dated September 27, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $9.09 to a high of $42.00 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 258.89% from the latest reported closing price of $7.20 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 173 funds or institutions reporting positions in Senseonics Holdings. This is an increase of 7 owner(s) or 4.22% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SENS is 0.03%, an increase of 73.06%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 75.16% to 159,272K shares. The put/call ratio of SENS is 0.12, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

First Light Asset Management holds 35,708K shares representing 87.66% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,658K shares , representing an increase of 86.96%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SENS by 532.04% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 20,519K shares representing 50.37% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 15,645K shares , representing an increase of 23.75%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SENS by 15.03% over the last quarter.

VEXMX - Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 11,946K shares representing 29.33% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,243K shares , representing an increase of 22.62%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SENS by 15.65% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 8,701K shares representing 21.36% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,873K shares , representing an increase of 21.01%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SENS by 18.04% over the last quarter.

Hood River Capital Management holds 7,923K shares representing 19.45% ownership of the company.

