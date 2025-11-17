Senseonics Holdings (SENS) Price Target Decreased by 25.33% to 19.30

The average one-year price target for Senseonics Holdings (NYSEAM:SENS) has been revised to $19.30 / share. This is a decrease of 25.33% from the prior estimate of $25.84 dated November 7, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $9.09 to a high of $32.55 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 208.23% from the latest reported closing price of $6.26 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 154 funds or institutions reporting positions in Senseonics Holdings. This is an decrease of 12 owner(s) or 7.23% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SENS is 0.02%, an increase of 40.29%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 14.90% to 132,822K shares. The put/call ratio of SENS is 0.12, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 20,519K shares representing 50.22% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 15,645K shares , representing an increase of 23.75%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SENS by 15.03% over the last quarter.

First Light Asset Management holds 18,008K shares representing 44.07% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 35,708K shares , representing a decrease of 98.29%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SENS by 66.46% over the last quarter.

VEXMX - Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 11,946K shares representing 29.24% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,243K shares , representing an increase of 22.62%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SENS by 15.65% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 8,980K shares representing 21.98% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,701K shares , representing an increase of 3.10%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SENS by 54.36% over the last quarter.

Masters Capital Management holds 5,000K shares representing 12.24% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,500K shares , representing an increase of 10.00%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SENS by 9.95% over the last quarter.

