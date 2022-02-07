Senseonics Holdings Inc. Shares Close the Day 10.4% Higher - Daily Wrap

Senseonics Holdings Inc. (SENS) shares closed today 10.4% higher than it did at the end of yesterday. The stock is currently up 25.5% year-to-date, up 10.6% over the past 12 months, and up 20.9% over the past five years. Today, the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.0%, and the S&P 500 fell 0.3%.
Trading Activity
- Shares traded as high as $3.35 and as low as $2.39 this week.
- Shares closed 33.5% below its 52-week high and 128.4% above its 52-week low.
- Trading volume this week was 44.3% higher than the 10-day average and 65.8% higher than the 30-day average.
- Beta, a measure of the stock’s volatility relative to the overall market stands at 2.1.
Technical Indicators
- The Relative Strength Index (RSI) on the stock was above 70, indicating it may be overbought.
- MACD, a trend-following momentum indicator, indicates a downward trend.
- The stock closed below its Bollinger band, indicating it may be oversold.
Market Comparative Performance
- The company's share price beats the S&P 500 Index today, lags it on a 1-year basis, and lags it on a 5-year basis
- The company's share price beats the Dow Jones Industrial Average today, lags it on a 1-year basis, and lags it on a 5-year basis
- The company share price beats the performance of its peers in the Information Technology industry sector today, lags it on a 1-year basis, and lags it on a 5 year basis
Per Group Comparative Performance
- The company's stock price performance year-to-date beats the peer average by -799.6%
- The company's stock price performance over the past 12 months beats the peer average by -1602.6%
This story was produced by the Kwhen Automated News Generator. For more articles like this, please visit us at finance.kwhen.com. Write to editors@kwhen.com. © 2020 Kwhen Inc.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.