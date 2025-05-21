Senseonics Holdings, Inc. Secures $57.5 Million in Public Offering and $20.3 Million from Private Placement with Abbott Laboratories

Senseonics raised $57.5 million from a public offering and $20.3 million from a private placement with Abbott Laboratories.

Quiver AI Summary

Senseonics Holdings, Inc. has successfully closed a public offering of 115 million shares of its common stock, raising gross proceeds of $57.5 million, including additional shares purchased by underwriters. The company also completed a private placement with Abbott Laboratories, resulting in approximately $20.3 million from the acquisition of 40.5 million shares. The funds raised will support the launch of their Eversense 365 glucose monitoring system, as well as ongoing product development and general corporate needs. The public offering was made under an effective shelf registration statement with the SEC, and it was managed by TD Cowen and Barclays, among others.

Potential Positives

Company raised a total of approximately $77.8 million through both the public offering ($57.5 million) and the private placement ($20.3 million).

Proceeds will be utilized to fund the launch of Eversense 365 and support continued product development, indicating growth potential and innovation focus.

Abbott Laboratories' investment positions it as a significant stakeholder, which could enhance collaboration and credibility in the industry.

Potential Negatives

The issuance of a substantial number of shares (115,000,000) at a low price of $0.50 per share may dilute existing shareholders' equity significantly, which can negatively impact share value.

The reliance on a significant private placement with Abbott Laboratories, while raising capital, could suggest a need for external support, potentially raising concerns about the company's financial health and independence.

The press release highlights forward-looking statements that come with inherent risks, indicating that actual results might differ substantially from the company's projections, which may create uncertainty for investors.

FAQ

What were the gross proceeds from Senseonics' public offering?

The gross proceeds from Senseonics' public offering were $57.5 million.

How much did Abbott Laboratories invest in the private placement?

Abbott Laboratories invested approximately $20.3 million in the private placement.

What is the intended use of proceeds from these offerings?

Proceeds will be used to fund the launch of Eversense 365 and for general corporate purposes.

Which companies acted as joint book-running managers for the offering?

TD Cowen and Barclays acted as joint book-running managers for the public offering.

Where can I find the final prospectus related to the offering?

The final prospectus is available on the SEC’s website and from TD Securities and Barclays Capital.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$SENS Insider Trading Activity

$SENS insiders have traded $SENS stock on the open market 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 4 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $SENS stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

DOUGLAS A ROEDER has made 2 purchases buying 325,000 shares for an estimated $135,500 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. TIMOTHY T GOODNOW (President and CEO) purchased 315,000 shares for an estimated $97,650

FREDERICK T. SULLIVAN (Chief Financial Officer) purchased 124,933 shares for an estimated $47,474

$SENS Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 60 institutional investors add shares of $SENS stock to their portfolio, and 60 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

Public offering results in gross proceeds of $57.5 million



GERMANTOWN, Md., May 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Senseonics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE American: SENS), a medical technology company focused on the development and manufacturing of long-term, implantable continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems for people with diabetes, today announced the closing of its previously announced underwritten public offering of a total of 115,000,000 shares of its common stock, which included the exercise in full by the underwriters of their option to purchase up to an additional 15,000,000 shares of common stock, at a public offering price of $0.50 per share.





The aggregate gross proceeds from the public offering, before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and offering expenses were $57.5 million. All of the shares in the offering were sold by Senseonics.





In connection with the public offering, Senseonics entered into a stock purchase agreement with Abbott Laboratories for the issuance of shares of Senseonics’ common stock representing 4.99% of Senseonics’ outstanding common stock following the closing of both offerings at a price per share equal to the public offering price. In the closing of the private placement, Abbott acquired 40,539,265 shares for an aggregate purchase price of approximately $20.3 million, before offering expenses.





Senseonics intends to use the net proceeds from the public offering and private placement to fund the ongoing launch of Eversense 365 and continued development of pipeline products, as well as for working capital and general corporate purposes.





TD Cowen and Barclays acted as joint book-running managers and RBC Capital Markets and Lake Street acted as bookrunners for the public offering.





The public offering was made pursuant to a “shelf” registration statement on Form S-3, including a base prospectus (File No. 333-273882) that was originally filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) on August 10, 2023 and became effective on September 12, 2023. The offering was made only by means of a written prospectus and prospectus supplement that form a part of the registration statement. A final prospectus supplement and accompanying prospectus relating to the offering has been filed with the SEC and is available on the SEC’s website at



www.sec.gov



. Copies of the final prospectus supplement and the accompanying prospectus may also be obtained by contacting TD Securities (USA) LLC, 1 Vanderbilt Avenue, New York, NY 10017, by telephone at (833) 297-2926 or by email at



TD.ECM_Prospectus@tdsecurities.com



; or Barclays Capital Inc., c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, NY 11717, by telephone at 1-888-603-5847, or by email at



barclaysprospectus@broadridge.com



.





This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy the securities being offered, nor shall there be any sale of the securities being offered in any state or other jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to the registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or other jurisdiction.







About Senseonics







Senseonics Holdings, Inc. ("Senseonics") is a medical technology company focused on the development and manufacturing of glucose monitoring products designed to transform lives in the global diabetes community with differentiated, long-term implantable glucose management technology. Senseonics' CGM systems Eversense® 365 and Eversense® E3 include a small sensor inserted completely under the skin that communicates with a smart transmitter worn over the sensor. The glucose data are automatically sent every 5 minutes to a mobile app on the user's smartphone.







Forward-Looking Statements







This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including without limitation statements regarding, among other things, Senseonics’ expectations about the anticipated use of proceeds from the offerings. The words “expects,” “potential,” “may,” “will,” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. Actual results or events could differ materially from the plans, intentions and expectations disclosed in these forward-looking statements as a result of various important factors, including uncertainties relating to the current economic environment, market and other conditions; and other risks and uncertainties that are described in the Risk Factors section of Senseonics’ Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024, filed with the SEC on March 3, 2025, Senseonics’ Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2025, filed with the SEC on May 8, 2025, Senseonics’ final prospectus supplement for the public offering dated May 15, 2025, filed with the SEC on May 16, 2025, and other filings Senseonics makes with the SEC from time to time. The events and circumstances discussed in such forward-looking statements may not occur, and Senseonics’ actual results could differ materially and adversely from those anticipated or implied thereby. Any forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date hereof, and Senseonics expressly disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether because of new information, future events or otherwise.







INVESTOR CONTACT:







Jeremy Feffer





LifeSci Advisors







investors@senseonics.com





