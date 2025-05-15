Senseonics Holdings, Inc. Announces Public Offering of Common Stock to Support Eversense 365 Launch and Development Efforts

Senseonics Holdings, Inc. announces a public offering of common stock to fund glucose monitoring product development and operational needs.

Quiver AI Summary

Senseonics Holdings, Inc. announced the launch of an underwritten public offering to sell shares of its common stock, contingent on market conditions. The offering includes a potential 30-day option for underwriters to purchase an additional 15% of shares. Senseonics plans to use proceeds from the offering and a concurrent private placement with Abbott Laboratories, which could amount to $25 million, to support the launch of its Eversense 365 continuous glucose monitoring system, further develop its product pipeline, and for general corporate purposes. The offering is being conducted under an SEC shelf registration statement, and details will be provided in a final prospectus supplement to be filed with the SEC. The company also highlighted that forward-looking statements in the release are subject to various risks and uncertainties.

Potential Positives

Senseonics is initiating a public offering for common stock, which could potentially enhance its financial position by raising capital.

The company has secured a concurrent private placement agreement with Abbott Laboratories for up to $25 million, further contributing to its funding.

Proceeds from the offerings are intended to support the launch of the Eversense 365 and the development of future products, indicating a focus on growth and innovation.

Potential Negatives

The uncertainty surrounding the completion and timing of the proposed public offering may indicate potential volatility and financial instability for the company.

The reliance on an underwritten public offering for funding could be viewed as a lack of financial independence or strength.

The provision of forward-looking statements highlights inherent risks, which might raise concerns among investors regarding the company's future performance and ability to meet its goals.

FAQ

What is the purpose of Senseonics' public offering?

The public offering aims to raise funds for launching Eversense 365, developing new products, and general corporate purposes.

Who are the underwriters for the public offering?

TD Cowen and Barclays are the joint book-running managers, with RBC Capital Markets and Lake Street as additional bookrunners.

How much is Abbott Laboratories investing in Senseonics?

Abbott Laboratories has agreed to purchase up to $25 million in Senseonics' common stock through a Concurrent Private Placement.

Where can I find the preliminary prospectus for the offering?

The preliminary prospectus supplement will be filed with the SEC and available on their website at www.sec.gov.

What are the risks associated with the proposed offering?

Risks include market conditions, the ability to meet closing conditions, and other uncertainties outlined in Senseonics' SEC filings.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$SENS Insider Trading Activity

$SENS insiders have traded $SENS stock on the open market 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 4 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $SENS stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

DOUGLAS A ROEDER has made 2 purchases buying 325,000 shares for an estimated $135,500 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. TIMOTHY T GOODNOW (President and CEO) purchased 315,000 shares for an estimated $97,650

FREDERICK T. SULLIVAN (Chief Financial Officer) purchased 124,933 shares for an estimated $47,474

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$SENS Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 54 institutional investors add shares of $SENS stock to their portfolio, and 57 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

Full Release



GERMANTOWN, Md., May 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Senseonics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE American: SENS), a medical technology company focused on the development and manufacturing of long-term, implantable continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems for people with diabetes, today announced that it has commenced an underwritten public offering, subject to market and other conditions, to issue and sell shares of its common stock. In connection with the proposed offering, Senseonics also expects to grant the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 15% of the total number of shares of common stock offered in the public offering. All of the shares of common stock to be sold in the proposed offering will be offered by Senseonics.





TD Cowen and Barclays are acting as joint book-running managers and RBC Capital Markets and Lake Street are acting as bookrunners for the proposed offering. The proposed offering is subject to market and other conditions, and there can be no assurance as to whether or when the proposed offering may be completed, or as to the actual size or terms of the proposed offering.





The proposed offering is being made pursuant to a “shelf” registration statement on Form S-3, including a base prospectus (File No. 333-273882) that was originally filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) on August 10, 2023 and became effective on September 12, 2023. A preliminary prospectus supplement and accompanying prospectus relating to the proposed offering will be filed with the SEC and will be available on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov. Copies of the preliminary prospectus supplement and accompanying prospectus may be obtained, when available, by contacting TD Securities (USA) LLC, 1 Vanderbilt Avenue, New York, NY 10017, by telephone at (833) 297-2926 or by email at TD.ECM_Prospectus@tdsecurities.com; or Barclays Capital Inc., c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, NY 11717, by telephone at 1-888-603-5847, or by email at barclaysprospectus@broadridge.com.





Pursuant to the terms of a Securities Purchase Agreement with Abbott Laboratories (“Abbott”), Abbott has agreed to purchase up to $25 million of shares of Senseonics’ common stock in a separate private placement at the public offering price (“Concurrent Private Placement”). The Concurrent Private Placement is subject to the closing of the public offering and other customary closing conditions.





Senseonics intends to use the net proceeds from the public offering and the Concurrent Private Placement to fund the ongoing launch of Eversense 365 and continued development of pipeline products, as well as for working capital and general corporate purposes.





Before investing in the offering, you should read the preliminary prospectus supplement and related prospectus for the offering, including the documents incorporated by reference therein, that Senseonics has filed with the SEC. The final terms of the offering will be disclosed in a final prospectus supplement to be filed with the SEC.





This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy these securities, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or other jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or other jurisdiction.







About Senseonics







Senseonics Holdings, Inc. ("Senseonics") is a medical technology company focused on the development and manufacturing of glucose monitoring products designed to transform lives in the global diabetes community with differentiated, long-term implantable glucose management technology. Senseonics' CGM systems Eversense



®



365 and Eversense



®



E3 include a small sensor inserted completely under the skin that communicates with a smart transmitter worn over the sensor. The glucose data are automatically sent every 5 minutes to a mobile app on the user's smartphone.











Forward-Looking Statements







This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including without limitation statements regarding, among other things, the size of the proposed offering; Senseonics’ expectations about the completion and timing of the proposed offering and anticipated use of proceeds from the proposed offering and the Concurrent Private Placement; and Senseonics’ expectations with respect to granting the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase additional shares. The words “expects,” “potential,” “proposed,” “may,” “will,” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. Actual results or events could differ materially from the plans, intentions and expectations disclosed in these forward-looking statements as a result of various important factors, including risks relating to Senseonics’ inability, or the inability of underwriters, to satisfy the conditions to closing for the proposed offering; failure to satisfy the closing conditions of the Concurrent Private Placement; uncertainties relating to the current economic environment, market and other conditions; and other risks and uncertainties that are described in the Risk Factors section of Senseonics’ Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024, filed with the SEC on March 3, 2025, Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2025, filed with the SEC on May 8, 2025, and other filings Senseonics makes with the SEC from time to time. The events and circumstances discussed in such forward-looking statements may not occur, and Senseonics’ actual results could differ materially and adversely from those anticipated or implied thereby. Any forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date hereof, and Senseonics expressly disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether because of new information, future events or otherwise.







INVESTOR CONTACT:







Jeremy Feffer





LifeSci Advisors







investors@senseonics.com





The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.