Senseonics Holdings, Inc. to Announce Second Quarter 2025 Financial Results on August 6, 2025

Senseonics will announce Q2 2025 financial results on August 6, followed by a conference call.

Quiver AI Summary

Senseonics Holdings, Inc. announced its plans to release financial results for the second quarter of 2025 on August 6, 2025, after market close. A conference call to discuss these results will take place at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time the same day and will be accessible via webcast on the company's website. Interested parties can also listen in by calling designated phone numbers. Senseonics is dedicated to developing long-term, implantable continuous glucose monitoring systems to aid individuals with diabetes through its products, including the Eversense® 365 and Eversense® E3 systems, which provide real-time glucose data to users via a smartphone app.

Potential Positives

Senseonics Holdings, Inc. is poised to report its second quarter 2025 financial results, providing transparency and updates to investors regarding its financial performance.

The scheduled conference call for management to discuss the results indicates a commitment to investor relations and communication.

The implementation of innovative technology like the Eversense® CGM systems highlights the company's focus on differentiated solutions in diabetes management, potentially positioning it as a leader in the market.

Potential Negatives

The press release does not include any financial projections or expectations for the upcoming quarter, which may signal lack of confidence in anticipated performance.

The timing of the financial results release and subsequent conference call may indicate that the company is managing investor expectations, potentially hinting at underperformance in Q2 2025.

The lack of significant news or updates surrounding product development or regulatory approvals may reflect stagnation in the company's growth or innovation efforts.

FAQ

When will Senseonics release its Q2 2025 financial results?

Senseonics plans to release its Q2 2025 financial results after market close on August 6, 2025.

How can I listen to the Senseonics conference call?

You can listen to the conference call by dialing 1-800-225-9448 (US/Canada) or 1-203-518-9708 (International) with passcode SENSQ2.

Where can I find the webcast of theearnings call

The webcast will be available on Senseonics' website under “Investor Relations,” then “Events & Publications.”

What technology does Senseonics specialize in?

Senseonics specializes in developing long-term, implantable continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems for diabetes management.

What products does Senseonics offer?

Senseonics offers Eversense® 365 and Eversense® E3, implantable glucose monitoring systems.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$SENS Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 58 institutional investors add shares of $SENS stock to their portfolio, and 38 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

$SENS Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $SENS in the last several months. We have seen 3 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

TD Cowen issued a "Buy" rating on 07/15/2025

HC Wainwright & Co. issued a "Buy" rating on 06/02/2025

Mizuho issued a "Outperform" rating on 04/10/2025

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $SENS, check out Quiver Quantitative's $SENS forecast page.

$SENS Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $SENS recently. We have seen 4 analysts offer price targets for $SENS in the last 6 months, with a median target of $1.7.

Here are some recent targets:

Joshua Jennings from TD Cowen set a target price of $1.25 on 07/15/2025

on 07/15/2025 Sean Lee from HC Wainwright & Co. set a target price of $1.4 on 07/08/2025

on 07/08/2025 Anthony Petrone from Mizuho set a target price of $2.0 on 04/10/2025

Full Release



GERMANTOWN, Md., July 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Senseonics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE American: SENS), a medical technology company focused on the development and manufacturing of long-term, implantable continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems for people with diabetes, today announced that it plans to release its second quarter 2025 financial results after market close on Wednesday, August 6, 2025.





Management will hold a conference call to review the Company’s second quarter 2025 performance starting at 4:30 p.m. (Eastern Time) on the same day. The conference call will be concurrently webcast. The link to the webcast will be available on Senseonics Holdings, Inc. website at



www.senseonics.com



by navigating to “Investor Relations,” and then “Events & Publications,” and will be archived there for future reference. To listen to the conference call, please dial 1-800-225-9448 (US/Canada) or 1-203-518-9708 (International), passcode SENSQ2, approximately ten to five minutes prior to start time.







About Senseonics







Senseonics Holdings, Inc. ("Senseonics") is a medical technology company focused on the development and manufacturing of glucose monitoring products designed to transform lives in the global diabetes community with differentiated, long-term implantable glucose management technology. Senseonics' CGM systems Eversense





®





365 and Eversense





®





E3 include a small sensor inserted completely under the skin that communicates with a smart transmitter worn over the sensor. The glucose data are automatically sent every 5 minutes to a mobile app on the user's smartphone.







Senseonics Investor Contact







Jeremy Feffer





LifeSci Advisors







investors@senseonics.com









The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.