Senseonics Holdings, Inc. to Announce Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2024 Financial Results on March 3, 2025

Senseonics will announce Q4 and full year 2024 financial results on March 3, 2025, with a conference call at 4:30 PM ET.

Senseonics Holdings, Inc., a medical technology firm specializing in long-term implantable continuous glucose monitoring systems for diabetes management, has announced that it will release its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year of 2024 on March 3, 2025, after market close. A conference call to discuss these results will take place at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time on the same day, with a concurrent webcast available on the company's website. Interested participants can join the call by dialing in with a specified passcode. Senseonics is known for its innovative CGM products, such as Eversense® 365 and Eversense® E3, which provide users with real-time glucose data via a mobile app.

Potential Positives

The scheduled release of the fourth quarter and full year 2024 financial results indicates the company’s commitment to transparency and communication with investors.

The upcoming conference call provides an opportunity for management to directly engage with stakeholders, which can enhance investor relations and trust.

Senseonics' focus on long-term, implantable CGM systems positions the company uniquely within the diabetes management market, highlighting potential growth in a specialized niche.

The availability of a webcast and archived content for future reference facilitates accessibility and ensures that the company’s updates reach a broader audience.

Potential Negatives

Failure to provide any insights or forward guidance in the press release may lead to investor uncertainty regarding the company's future performance.

Announcement of financial results on a future date without any preliminary numbers could be viewed as a lack of transparency.

The lack of mention about any product advancements or updates may signal stagnation in innovation, potentially affecting investor confidence.

FAQ

When will Senseonics release its 2024 financial results?

Senseonics plans to release its fourth quarter and full year 2024 financial results after market close on March 3, 2025.

How can I access the Senseonics conference call?

You can access the conference call by dialing 1-800-445-7795 (US/Canada) or 1-785-424-1699 (International), with the passcode SENSQ4.

What time does the conference call start?

The conference call will start at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time on March 3, 2025.

Where can I find the webcast of the conference call?

The webcast will be available on Senseonics' website under “Investor Relations” and “Events & Publications.”

What products does Senseonics specialize in?

Senseonics specializes in developing long-term, implantable continuous glucose monitoring systems for diabetes management.

$SENS Insider Trading Activity

$SENS insiders have traded $SENS stock on the open market 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 4 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $SENS stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

DOUGLAS A ROEDER has made 2 purchases buying 325,000 shares for an estimated $135,500 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. TIMOTHY T GOODNOW (President and CEO) purchased 315,000 shares for an estimated $97,650

FREDERICK T. SULLIVAN (Chief Financial Officer) purchased 124,933 shares for an estimated $47,474

$SENS Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 37 institutional investors add shares of $SENS stock to their portfolio, and 53 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

GERMANTOWN, Md., Feb. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Senseonics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE American: SENS), a medical technology company focused on the development and manufacturing of long-term, implantable continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems for people with diabetes, today announced that it plans to release its fourth quarter and full year 2024 financial results after market close on Monday, March 3, 2025.





Management will hold a conference call to review the Company’s fourth quarter and full year 2024 performance starting at 4:30 p.m. (Eastern Time) on the same day. The conference call will be concurrently webcast. The link to the webcast will be available on Senseonics Holdings, Inc. website at



www.senseonics.com



by navigating to “Investor Relations,” and then “Events & Publications,” and will be archived there for future reference. To listen to the conference call, please dial 1-800-445-7795 (US/Canada) or 1-785-424-1699 (International), passcode SENSQ4, approximately ten to five minutes prior to start time.







About Senseonics







Senseonics Holdings, Inc. ("Senseonics") is a medical technology company focused on the development and manufacturing of glucose monitoring products designed to transform lives in the global diabetes community with differentiated, long-term implantable glucose management technology. Senseonics' CGM systems Eversense





®





365 and Eversense





®





E3 include a small sensor inserted completely under the skin that communicates with a smart transmitter worn over the sensor. The glucose data are automatically sent every 5 minutes to a mobile app on the user's smartphone.







Senseonics Investor Contact







Jeremy Feffer





LifeSci Advisors







investors@senseonics.com









