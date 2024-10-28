News & Insights

Senseonics Holdings Expands Equity and Financial Strategy

October 28, 2024 — 07:59 am EDT

Senseonics Holdings ( (SENS) ) just unveiled an update.

Senseonics Holdings, Inc. has updated its equity distribution agreement with Goldman Sachs to allow the sale of up to $55 million in common stock. Concurrently, the company announced a $16 million registered direct offering of common stock and warrants, priced at $0.35 per share, with potential additional proceeds if warrants are exercised. The funds are intended for working capital and possibly repaying existing debts, aiming to bolster their financial standing in the medical technology sector.

