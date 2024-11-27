Senseonics files to sell 45.71M shares of common stock for holders

16:10 EST Senseonics (SENS) files to sell 45.71M shares of common stock for holders
Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:
- Unlock your investing potential with TipRanks Premium - Now At 40% OFF!
- Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>
Read More on SENS:
- Senseonics Holdings Expands with Innovative Diabetes Solutions
- Senseonics Holdings Reports Q3 2024 Earnings Results
- Senseonics reports Q3 EPS (4c), consensus (3c)
- Senseonics narrows FY24 revenue view to 422M from $22M-$24M, consensus $22.18M
- Is SENS a Buy, Before Earnings?
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.