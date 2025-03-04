Senseonics Expects 2025 Revenue To Rise By 51% To 69%

(RTTNews) - Shares of Senseonics Holdings, Inc. (SENS) are down 13.33% in premarket trading Tuesday, following the company's financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2024.

For the fourth quarter of 2024, Senseonics generated $8.3 million in revenue, slightly up from $8.0 million in the fourth quarter of 2023, driven by the launch of its Eversense 365 continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) system.

The net loss for the fourth quarter of 2024 was $15.5 million, or $0.02 per share, compared to a net loss of $17.2 million, or $0.03 per share, in the same period in 2023. The improved net loss was primarily attributed to better margins on the 365-day product.

The company's revenue for the full year of 2024 was relatively flat at $22.47 million compared to $22.39 million in 2023.

For the Full Year of 2024, the company reported a wider net loss of $78.62 million, or $0.12 per share, compared to a net loss of $69.39 million, or $0.11 per share, in 2023.

The company also announced that its Eversense 365 CGM, approved and launched in the U.S. in 2024, is showing promising performance.

In December 2024, the company achieved its highest monthly total in history, with approximately 600 new patient shipments. Additionally, in 2024, the company surpassed 2,400 annual U.S. Eversense prescribers, the majority of whom were new to prescribing the product.

The company's global patient base grew 56 percent in 2024, reaching approximately 6,000 patients.

Looking ahead to 2025, Senseonics expects its total revenue to be between $34 million and $38 million, driven by the continued rollout of Eversense 365. The total revenue was $22.47 million in 2024.

The company expects to double its global patient base in 2025, with gross margins projected to improve throughout the year to between 25 and 30 percent.

As of December 31, 2024, Senseonics had $74.9 million in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash, with $56.2 million in outstanding indebtedness.

SENS closed Monday's (Mar.03 2025) trading at $0.87, up by 2.35 percent. In premarket trading Tuesday, the stock is down by 13.33 percent at $0.75 on the New York Stock Exchange.

