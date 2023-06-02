News & Insights

Senseonics Climbs After Announcing Coverage For E3 CGM System By UnitedHealthcare

June 02, 2023 — 10:56 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com

(RTTNews) - Shares of Senseonics Holdings, Inc. (SENS) are gaining more than 10 percent on Friday morning after the medical technology company announced that UnitedHealthcare will begin providing coverage for the Eversense E3 CGM System effective July 1 for people with type 1 and insulin-requiring type 2 diabetes. E3 Continuous Glucose Monitoring System is indicated for continually measuring glucose levels for 6 months.

Currently, shares are at $0.69, up 9.18 percent from the previous close of $0.63 on a volume of 5,149,675.

