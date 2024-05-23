News & Insights

SenSen Networks Director Buys Company Shares

May 23, 2024 — 02:07 am EDT

SenSen Networks Ltd. (AU:SNS) has released an update.

SenSen Networks Limited has announced a significant change in director Mark Brayan’s interests, with Brayan acquiring 287,119 fully paid ordinary shares via an on-market trade valued at $7,253.73. Prior to this transaction, Brayan did not hold any shares in the company. This move demonstrates a direct investment in the company’s future, potentially signaling confidence in SenSen Networks’ prospects to the market.

