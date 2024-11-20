News & Insights

Stocks

SenSen Networks Achieves Key Resolutions in 2024 AGM

November 20, 2024 — 01:07 am EST

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

SenSen Networks Ltd. (AU:SNS) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

SenSen Networks Limited, a pioneer in AI-driven urban management solutions, successfully passed all resolutions at its 2024 Annual General Meeting with over 99% support. The company’s innovative Live Awareness AI Platform is making strides in enhancing urban life and generating significant savings for major fuel brands. With operations in major cities worldwide, SenSen continues to lead in smart city technology.

For further insights into AU:SNS stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.