SenSen Networks Achieves Key Resolutions in 2024 AGM

SenSen Networks Ltd. (AU:SNS) has released an update.

SenSen Networks Limited, a pioneer in AI-driven urban management solutions, successfully passed all resolutions at its 2024 Annual General Meeting with over 99% support. The company’s innovative Live Awareness AI Platform is making strides in enhancing urban life and generating significant savings for major fuel brands. With operations in major cities worldwide, SenSen continues to lead in smart city technology.

