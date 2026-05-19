Sensei Reports Q1 Loss Of $170 Mln; Advances PIKTOR In Cancer Trials

(RTTNews) - Sensei Biotherapeutics Inc. (SNSE), a clinical-stage biotechnology company, on Friday announced first quarter financial results, and provided updates on its developing pipeline.

Q1 2026:

The company reported a net loss of $170.24 million or $131.45 per share, nearly doubled from the first quarter loss of $6.9 million or $5.45 per share in the previous year. The significant Acquired In-Process Research and Development (IPR&D) expenditures totaling $133 million due to the acquisition of Faeth Therapeutics was the main contributor to the higher losses.

R&D expenses amounted to $17.95 million, while in 2025 the same was $3.72 million. G&A expenses also rose to $19.71 million from $3.55 million reported a year ago. The increase in both was primarily attributable to the acquisition of Faeth.

Cash, cash equivalents, and marketable securities held by the company on March 31, 2026, totaled $202.8 million.

Pipeline Updates:

Sensei acquired PIKTOR through the Faeth acquisition, and is developing the investigational, multi-node inhibitor for the treatment of endometrial and breast cancers.

A Phase 1b/2 trial for PIKTOR in treating HR+/HER2- advanced breast cancer is ongoing, with the first patient dosed in April, and interim data expected in 2027. A Phase 2 trial evaluating the drug in treating advanced endometrial cancer is also ongoing, with topline data anticipated for the second half of 2026.

Additionally, the company is developing Solnerstotug in a Phase 1/2 trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors.

SNSE closed Monday at $19.91, down 2.55%.

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