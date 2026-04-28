Sensei Biotherapeutics (SNSE) Price Target Increased by 53.85% to 51.00

The average one-year price target for Sensei Biotherapeutics (NasdaqCM:SNSE) has been revised to $51.00 / share. This is an increase of 53.85% from the prior estimate of $33.15 dated November 7, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $50.50 to a high of $52.50 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 61.70% from the latest reported closing price of $31.54 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 11 funds or institutions reporting positions in Sensei Biotherapeutics. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SNSE is 0.01%, an increase of 17.95%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.21% to 48K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Ikarian Capital holds 21K shares representing 1.59% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 22K shares , representing a decrease of 5.37%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SNSE by 17.14% over the last quarter.

Catalio Capital Management holds 15K shares representing 1.10% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Renaissance Technologies holds 12K shares representing 0.86% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 10K shares , representing an increase of 9.55%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SNSE by 46.70% over the last quarter.

Bank Of America holds 0K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1K shares , representing a decrease of 106.21%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SNSE by 85.38% over the last quarter.

Citigroup holds 0K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company.

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