Sensei Biotherapeutics Enters Clinical Supply Agreement With Regeneron For Libtayo

January 05, 2023 — 08:23 am EST

(RTTNews) - Sensei Biotherapeutics, Inc. (SNSE) announced a clinical supply agreement with Regeneron for its anti-PD1 therapy Libtayo. The supply agreement supports the evaluation of SNS-101, a conditionally active VISTA-blocking antibody, in combination with Libtayo in a Phase 1/2 trial in solid tumors. Sensei will sponsor and fund the planned clinical trial and Regeneron will provide Libtayo.

Sensei stated that it is on track to submit an Investigational New Drug application for SNS-101 in or before April 2023 and the trial is expected to commence in 2023.

