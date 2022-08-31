Sensei: Preclinical Data Shows Favorable Pharmacokinetic, Immunologic Effects Of SNS-101

(RTTNews) - Sensei Biotherapeutics, Inc. (SNSE) reported preliminary preclinical data from mouse and non-human primate studies of SNS-101, a monoclonal antibody targeting the immune checkpoint VISTA. The company said these preclinical data show that its conditionally active, pH-selective antibody successfully overcomes pharmacokinetic issues associated with targeting the VISTA immune checkpoint, including target-mediated drug disposition and cytokine release syndrome, in these models. SNS-101 also displayed a favorable pharmacokinetic profile in non-human primates compared with a clinical-stage, pH-independent VISTA antibody.

The company noted that experiments in a mouse tumor model showed a significant increase in the production of anti-tumor CD8+ T cells among animals treated with a combination of SNS-101 and anti-PD-1 antibodies compared with PD-1 alone.

Sensei Biotherapeutics plans to file an IND during the first half of 2023.

Shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics are up 4% in pre-market trade on Wednesday.

