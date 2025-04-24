Sensata's HVDUs Power Megawatt Charging in Electric Trucks, Shares Up

Sensata Technologies Holding plc ST recently announced that its High Voltage Distribution Units (HVDUs), capable of megawatt charging, have been deployed in serial production on heavy electric trucks. The initiative not only expands Sensata’s electrification portfolio but also advances the broader commercial vehicle industry.



As global pressure mounts on OEMs (original equipment manufacturers) to cut greenhouse gas emissions, especially from commercial transport fleets, the role of scalable, efficient and safe power systems is becoming instrumental. Battery electric trucks, which demand larger battery capacities (up to 1 MWh) and high-speed charging (up to 3 MW), require not just robust battery technologies but also highly capable distribution and charging infrastructure to support them. ST’s HVDUs are capable of managing electrical power flow during both charging and driving, acting as the core functioning system of electric heavy-duty vehicles.



Sensata is set to present its HVDUs at the Advanced Clean Transportation (ACT) Expo, taking place from April 28 to April 30 in Anaheim, CA. Following the transformative announcement, ST’s shares went up 2.8% in trading and closed at $20.12 on April 23, 2025.

Delving Deep Inside ST’s HVDU Product Family

Sensata’s HVDU offerings are tailored to meet the intense electrical demands of heavy vehicles while maintaining compact design and high reliability. The product family consists of Power Distribution Units (PDU), which deliver power from the battery to the various systems on the vehicle, Charge Units (CU) to manage power during charging and Charge Power Distribution Units (CPDU), integrating both charging and distribution functions.



These systems are custom-designed for heavy electric commercial vehicles, ensuring optimal integration into unique OEM platforms.



Furthermore, ST’s HVDUs provide advanced, space-efficient solutions by combining its own high-voltage components like fuses, contactors, EV charge controllers (EVCCs), insulation monitoring devices (IMDs), current sensors and control electronics with internally developed systems such as liquid cooling, sealed enclosures and optimized busbars and wiring.



These units are built with advanced thermal management, strong power distribution and improved safety features to handle the tough demands of heavy vehicles. Designed for high electrical loads and harsh environments, the HVDUs deliver dependable, long-lasting performance.

ST Banks on Unique Portfolio, Cost-Saving Efforts

Sensata, a top provider of mission-critical solutions, runs cost-effectively and invests in advanced tech to make hybrid and electric vehicles safer, stronger and more efficient. It is growing its electrification ecosystem to support the shift to EVs and aims to lead in sensor-rich hardware and software.



The company has a strong range of high-voltage protection and battery management systems and is well-positioned in the global automotive sensor market. It expects to make $2 billion from electrification by 2026. Over the last three years, it won $2.3 billion in new business, with $1.3 billion from electrification. Investments in areas like contactors, sensing, isolation monitoring and power conversion are helping expand its market reach. It also strengthened its contactor line by acquiring full control of its China joint venture.

Recently, it introduced the STPS500 series PyroFuse — a pyrotechnic circuit breaker designed to deliver enhanced safety and performance in high-voltage applications up to 1000V. With an ultra-fast disconnect time of less than one millisecond, this compact and lightweight device provides critical protection against electrical faults, such as short circuits or accident-related shocks, making it ideal for automotive, charging infrastructure, aerospace and industrial systems.



In March 2025, ST launched the SIM200 Insulation Monitoring Device (IMD), engineered to elevate safety standards in the rapidly evolving EV ecosystem. The SIM200 is designed for continuous, active monitoring of unearthed (Isolated Terra) DC systems, including EVs, charging stations and other applications operating above 60 VDC.



Management anticipates full-year 2025 revenues to remain stable at roughly $3.6 billion, even after factoring in the $300 million in revenue exits in 2024. For the first quarter, it expects a return to normalized margin seasonality, with revenues gradually increasing in the second quarter, which is usually its strongest quarter.

ST’s Zacks Rank & Stock Price Performance

ST currently carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell). Shares of the company have lost 43% in the past year compared with the Zacks Instruments – Control industry's decline of 8%.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

