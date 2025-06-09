Sensata's Dynapower Unveils MV Integrated PowerSkid: Stock to Gain?

Sensata Technologies Holding plc’s ST subsidiary, Dynapower, has introduced the MV Integrated PowerSkid — a cutting-edge solution designed to simplify and strengthen medium-voltage energy systems across key sectors like renewables, battery energy storage systems (BESS), data centers and green hydrogen.



Dynapower is a leading developer of high-voltage power conversion solutions for clean energy businesses. By acquiring Dynapower (July 2022), ST has gained access to its lucrative addressable markets, including energy storage and power conversion systems for grid-tied renewable power conversion and green hydrogen production.



At the core of the MV Integrated PowerSkid are Dynapower’s fifth-generation CPS-2500 inverters, which are highly efficient, three-level MW-scale converters that provide top-tier power density and rapid responsiveness. This product incorporates two parallel CPS-2500s with a medium-voltage step-up transformer, all housed within a 20-foot ISO high cube container on a single galvanized steel platform. Designed to simplify integration, the PowerSkid arrives pre-assembled, pre-tested and ready for action, significantly reducing deployment time and cost.



Its compact, ISO container-sized design lowers the transportation and logistics burden. With a broad range of transformer power and voltage ratings, developers can tailor the system to suit various project sizes and specifications. This level of flexibility makes it ideal for utility-scale and commercial & industrial (C&I) battery energy storage systems (BESS), non-LFP BESS configurations, high-voltage electrolysis processes like PEM electrolysis, large-scale stationary fuel cell installations and emerging Power-to-X (P2X) applications like hydrogen production.

Moreover, Dynapower is leveraging its expertise in DC-coupled architectures with a DC-ready PowerSkid variant. This model integrates multiple DC-DC converters such as the DPS-1000 and DPS-500. Featuring cutting-edge capabilities like Islanded Operation, Dynamic Transfer, Black Start, Frequency Compensation Mode and VAR Compensation Mode, the MV Integrated PowerSkid delivers exceptional performance across demanding use cases.



With the MV Integrated PowerSkid, Dynapower addresses the energy sector’s urgent demand for flexible, high-performance and rapidly deployable infrastructure. From its flexible design and ease of installation to its advanced feature set and compact footprint, it provides everything modern developers and operators need to stay ahead in a competitive and fast-moving energy landscape. Increasing uptake of the solution is likely to give ST a boost in its financial and share price performance.

ST Rides on Healthy Portfolio, Macro Pressure Hurts

Sensata boasts a rich portfolio of high-voltage protection and battery management systems. It is also well-positioned with a diverse portfolio of high-value products. This includes a robust ICE portfolio, electrification opportunities for auto and HVOR, and advanced sensing and electrical protection solutions for industrial and aerospace customers.



In April 2025, ST introduced its latest innovation — the STPS500 series PyroFuse — a pyrotechnic circuit breaker designed to deliver enhanced safety and performance in high-voltage applications up to 1000V. With an ultra-fast disconnect time of less than one millisecond, this compact and lightweight device provides critical protection against electrical faults, such as short circuits or accident-related shocks, making it ideal for automotive, charging infrastructure, aerospace and industrial systems.



In March 2025, Sensata launched its new SIM200 Insulation Monitoring Device (IMD), engineered to elevate safety standards in the rapidly evolving electric vehicle (EV) ecosystem. The SIM200 is designed for continuous, active monitoring of unearthed (Isolated Terra) DC systems, including EVs, charging stations and other applications operating above 60 VDC.



However, the company is facing challenges from an uncertain global economic environment and shifting trade policies. The company noted a short-term gap between when it pays tariffs and when it can recover those costs, which could have an adverse impact on quarterly results.

ST's Zacks Rank & Stock Price Performance

ST currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). Shares of the company have lost 31.7% in the past year against the Zacks Instruments – Control industry's growth of 8.2%.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

