Sensata's Digital Inceptor to Boost Advanced Air Mobility Applications

Sensata Technologies Holding plc ST is expanding its cockpit control portfolio with the Digital Inceptor, a modular and lightweight solution tailored to meet the growing need for reliable pilot controls.



Featuring advanced micro-RVDT technology, this inceptor is the lightest passive inceptor available. It is designed for the evolving needs of advanced air mobility (AAM) and urban air mobility (UAM) by supporting a wide range of applications, including air taxis and middle/last-mile cargo delivery, offering flexibility for modern aviation infrastructure and mission requirements.



Sensata will demonstrate its latest aerospace innovation during the NBAA-BACE conference in Las Vegas, scheduled for Oct. 22-24.

ST’s Digital Inceptor Enhances Aircraft Control Systems

The Digital Inceptor offers significant advantages over traditional analog inceptors by reducing overall system weight. Its compact design allows it to integrate seamlessly into various aircraft structures, providing control options from single-axis to four-axis. The three-axis models weigh under 3.175 kilograms (7 pounds) and offer augmented reliability through single-point-of-failure mitigation functionality.



Using a Controller Area Network (CAN) bus architecture, the inceptor has fewer wires, leading to lighter cable harnesses in aircraft. This optimization helps lessen the energy demands on eVTOL battery systems. It also simplifies the interfacing with flight control computers, which no longer require the complex circuitry associated with analog models. By reducing both weight and complexity, this technology plays a crucial role in supporting the transition to electrification in aerospace and other industries, Sensata highlighted.



This innovative design includes redundant load paths and jam-resistant capabilities, ensuring safe operation at both the sensor and mechanism levels. With flexible signal outputs in either analog or digital formats, it incorporates high-reliability RVDT sensors for accurate position sensing with built-in fault tolerance. Users can choose between redundant sensors with three channels or upgrade to quad-redundant sensors for added safety.



Sensata’s latest solution is designed to accommodate direct analog outputs or clients’ preferred digital protocols, including the ARINC 825 CAN bus, ARINC 429, SPI, UART and more. It successfully passed rigorous RTCA/DO-160 EMI testing, including assessments for Lightning-Induced Transient Susceptibility and RF Susceptibility, and meets the high aerospace standards required for safe and reliable flight control systems.

Sensata Technologies Holding N.V. Price and Consensus

Sensata Technologies Holding N.V. price-consensus-chart | Sensata Technologies Holding N.V. Quote

Sensata’s aerospace business is likely to gain from the expansion of the cockpit control portfolio. In the last reported quarter, management highlighted the strong results from this segment and expects it to deliver mid-single-digit revenue growth in 2024. However, ongoing destocking, a sluggish housing construction market and unfavorable foreign exchange rates are hurting its Sensing Solutions segment. High debt burden remains a headwind.

ST’s Zacks Rank & Stock Price Performance

ST currently carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell). Shares of the company have lost 0.2% in the past year against the sub-industry's growth of 26.3%.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Stocks to Consider

Some better-ranked stocks from the broader technology space are Itron, Inc. ITRI, Cirrus Logic, Inc. CRUS and SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. SSNC. ITRI presently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), whereas SSNC & CRUS carry a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



Itron is a technology and services company and one of the leading global suppliers of a wide range of standard, advanced, and smart meters and meter communication systems. It delivered an earnings surprise of 57%, on average, in the trailing four quarters. In the last reported quarter, ITRI pulled off an earnings surprise of 26%.



Cirrus Logic’s performance is driven by increasing shipments in the smartphone market. Steady momentum in the laptop market and standout next-generation flagship smartphone design cushion the top line. CRUS delivered an earnings surprise of 56.6%, on average, in the trailing four quarters.



SS&C Technologies Holdings delivers investment and financial management software and related services focused exclusively on the financial services industry. It delivered an earnings surprise of 3.1%, on average, in the trailing four quarters. In the last reported quarter, SSNC pulled off an earnings surprise of 4.9%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.