Sensata Techologies Holdings (ST) Declares $0.11 Dividend

Sensata Techologies Holdings said on January 25, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.11 per share ($0.44 annualized). Shareholders of record as of February 7, 2023 will receive the payment on February 22, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.11 per share.

At the current share price of $50.85 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 0.87%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 1.03%, the lowest has been 0.90%, and the highest has been 1.17%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.06 (n=33).

The current dividend yield is 2.59 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.22. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 2.68% Upside

As of February 1, 2023, the average one-year price target for Sensata Techologies Holdings is $52.21. The forecasts range from a low of $41.41 to a high of $67.20. The average price target represents an increase of 2.68% from its latest reported closing price of $50.85.

The projected annual revenue for Sensata Techologies Holdings is $4,268MM, an increase of 5.93%. The projected annual EPS is $3.79, an increase of 89.35%.

Fund Sentiment

There are 710 funds or institutions reporting positions in Sensata Techologies Holdings. This is a decrease of 6 owner(s) or 0.84%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:ST is 0.2963%, a decrease of 1.1551%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.33% to 192,447K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership holds 17,324,713 shares representing 11.33% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 17,039,254 shares, representing an increase of 1.65%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ST by 4.52% over the last quarter.

Janus Henderson Group holds 9,670,784 shares representing 6.32% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,900,090 shares, representing a decrease of 2.37%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ST by 4.21% over the last quarter.

ARTKX - Artisan International Value Fund Investor Shares holds 8,749,665 shares representing 5.72% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,886,635 shares, representing a decrease of 1.57%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ST by 1.72% over the last quarter.

JAENX - Janus Henderson Enterprise Fund Class T holds 7,037,320 shares representing 4.60% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Franklin Resources holds 5,598,770 shares representing 3.66% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,649,340 shares, representing a decrease of 0.90%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ST by 1.72% over the last quarter.

Sensata Technologies Holding Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Sensata Technologies is a leading industrial technology company that develops sensors, sensor-based solutions, including controllers and software, and other mission-critical products to create valuable business insights for customers and end users. For more than 100 years, Sensata has provided a wide range of customized, sensor-rich solutions that address complex engineering requirements to help customers solve difficult challenges in the automotive, heavy vehicle & off-road, industrial and aerospace industries. With more than 19,000 employees and operations in 12 countries, Sensata's solutions help to make products safer, cleaner and more efficient, more electrified, and more connected.

