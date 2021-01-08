Markets
ST

Sensata Technologies Raises Q4 Revenue Outlook - Quick Facts

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Sensata Technologies (ST) said it now expects fourth quarter revenue to be in the range of $902 million to $907 million compared to prior guidance of $810 million to $850 million. The company plans to disclose its fourth quarter and full-year 2020 financial results on February 2, 2021.

"We saw increased and sustained business activity during the fourth quarter, especially in our Automotive and Industrial businesses, which translated into higher orders and deliveries than initially anticipated," said Jeff Cote, CEO of Sensata.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

ST

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    RTTNews

    Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular