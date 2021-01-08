Sensata Technologies Raises Q4 Revenue Outlook - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Sensata Technologies (ST) said it now expects fourth quarter revenue to be in the range of $902 million to $907 million compared to prior guidance of $810 million to $850 million. The company plans to disclose its fourth quarter and full-year 2020 financial results on February 2, 2021.

"We saw increased and sustained business activity during the fourth quarter, especially in our Automotive and Industrial businesses, which translated into higher orders and deliveries than initially anticipated," said Jeff Cote, CEO of Sensata.

