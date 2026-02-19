Sensata Technologies Holding Q4 25 Earnings Conference Call At 5:00 PM ET

(RTTNews) - Sensata Technologies Holding plc (ST) will host a conference call at 5:00 PM ET on February 19, 2026, to discuss Q4 25 earnings results.

To access the live webcast, log on to https://events.q4inc.com/attendee/686664718

To listen to the call, dial 1-844-784-1726 or 1-412-380-7411.

For a replay call, dial 1-855-669-9658 or 1-412-317-0088 confirmation code: 3707434.

