Sensata Technologies Holding Q3 25 Earnings Conference Call At 5:00 PM ET

(RTTNews) - Sensata Technologies Holding plc (ST) will host a conference call at 5:00 PM ET on October 28, 2025, to discuss Q3 25 earnings results.

To access the live webcast, log on to https://investors.sensata.com/events-and-presentations/default.aspx

To listen to the call, dial 1-844-784-1726 or 1-412-380-7411.

For a replay call, dial 1-877-344-7529 or 1-412-317-0088, confirmation code: 4825109.

