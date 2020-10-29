Sensata Technologies Holding plc Just Recorded A 111% EPS Beat: Here's What Analysts Are Forecasting Next

Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST) just released its third-quarter report and things are looking bullish. The company beat both earnings and revenue forecasts, with revenue of US$788m, some 3.9% above estimates, and statutory earnings per share (EPS) coming in at US$0.49, 111% ahead of expectations. This is an important time for investors, as they can track a company's performance in its report, look at what experts are forecasting for next year, and see if there has been any change to expectations for the business. We've gathered the most recent statutory forecasts to see whether the analysts have changed their earnings models, following these results. NYSE:ST Earnings and Revenue Growth October 29th 2020

After the latest results, the 19 analysts covering Sensata Technologies Holding are now predicting revenues of US$3.42b in 2021. If met, this would reflect a decent 14% improvement in sales compared to the last 12 months. Per-share earnings are expected to leap 229% to US$2.00. In the lead-up to this report, the analysts had been modelling revenues of US$3.32b and earnings per share (EPS) of US$1.95 in 2021. It looks like there's been a modest increase in sentiment following the latest results, withthe analysts becoming a bit more optimistic in their predictions for both revenues and earnings.

It will come as no surprise to learn that the analysts have increased their price target for Sensata Technologies Holding 5.5% to US$53.30on the back of these upgrades. Fixating on a single price target can be unwise though, since the consensus target is effectively the average of analyst price targets. As a result, some investors like to look at the range of estimates to see if there are any diverging opinions on the company's valuation. Currently, the most bullish analyst values Sensata Technologies Holding at US$63.00 per share, while the most bearish prices it at US$47.00. This shows there is still a bit of diversity in estimates, but analysts don't appear to be totally split on the stock as though it might be a success or failure situation.

These estimates are interesting, but it can be useful to paint some more broad strokes when seeing how forecasts compare, both to the Sensata Technologies Holding's past performance and to peers in the same industry. It's clear from the latest estimates that Sensata Technologies Holding's rate of growth is expected to accelerate meaningfully, with the forecast 14% revenue growth noticeably faster than its historical growth of 1.9%p.a. over the past five years. Compare this with other companies in the same industry, which are forecast to grow their revenue 7.4% next year. It seems obvious that, while the growth outlook is brighter than the recent past, the analysts also expect Sensata Technologies Holding to grow faster than the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The biggest takeaway for us is the consensus earnings per share upgrade, which suggests a clear improvement in sentiment around Sensata Technologies Holding's earnings potential next year. Pleasantly, they also upgraded their revenue estimates, and their forecasts suggest the business is expected to grow faster than the wider industry. We note an upgrade to the price target, suggesting that the analysts believes the intrinsic value of the business is likely to improve over time.

Following on from that line of thought, we think that the long-term prospects of the business are much more relevant than next year's earnings. We have estimates - from multiple Sensata Technologies Holding analysts - going out to 2024, and you can see them free on our platform here.

We don't want to rain on the parade too much, but we did also find 4 warning signs for Sensata Technologies Holding (1 is significant!) that you need to be mindful of.

