Sensata Technologies Holding (NYSE:ST) Will Be Hoping To Turn Its Returns On Capital Around

Finding a business that has the potential to grow substantially is not easy, but it is possible if we look at a few key financial metrics. Firstly, we'll want to see a proven return on capital employed (ROCE) that is increasing, and secondly, an expanding base of capital employed. This shows us that it's a compounding machine, able to continually reinvest its earnings back into the business and generate higher returns. Having said that, from a first glance at Sensata Technologies Holding (NYSE:ST) we aren't jumping out of our chairs at how returns are trending, but let's have a deeper look.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What is it?

Just to clarify if you're unsure, ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. To calculate this metric for Sensata Technologies Holding, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.064 = US$462m ÷ (US$7.9b - US$774m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to March 2021).

Thus, Sensata Technologies Holding has an ROCE of 6.4%. Ultimately, that's a low return and it under-performs the Electrical industry average of 9.2%.

NYSE:ST Return on Capital Employed May 10th 2021

In the above chart we have measured Sensata Technologies Holding's prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you'd like, you can check out the forecasts from the analysts covering Sensata Technologies Holding here for free.

How Are Returns Trending?

When we looked at the ROCE trend at Sensata Technologies Holding, we didn't gain much confidence. Around five years ago the returns on capital were 8.2%, but since then they've fallen to 6.4%. On the other hand, the company has been employing more capital without a corresponding improvement in sales in the last year, which could suggest these investments are longer term plays. It may take some time before the company starts to see any change in earnings from these investments.

Our Take On Sensata Technologies Holding's ROCE

In summary, Sensata Technologies Holding is reinvesting funds back into the business for growth but unfortunately it looks like sales haven't increased much just yet. Since the stock has gained an impressive 76% over the last five years, investors must think there's better things to come. However, unless these underlying trends turn more positive, we wouldn't get our hopes up too high.

On a final note, we found 2 warning signs for Sensata Technologies Holding (1 can't be ignored) you should be aware of.

