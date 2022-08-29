Sensata Technologies Holding (NYSE:ST) sheds US$425m, company earnings and investor returns have been trending downwards for past year

Passive investing in an index fund is a good way to ensure your own returns roughly match the overall market. When you buy individual stocks, you can make higher profits, but you also face the risk of under-performance. Investors in Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST) have tasted that bitter downside in the last year, as the share price dropped 32%. That's disappointing when you consider the market declined 15%. Longer term shareholders haven't suffered as badly, since the stock is down a comparatively less painful 9.7% in three years. The falls have accelerated recently, with the share price down 13% in the last three months.

After losing 6.2% this past week, it's worth investigating the company's fundamentals to see what we can infer from past performance.

While markets are a powerful pricing mechanism, share prices reflect investor sentiment, not just underlying business performance. One way to examine how market sentiment has changed over time is to look at the interaction between a company's share price and its earnings per share (EPS).

Unhappily, Sensata Technologies Holding had to report a 30% decline in EPS over the last year. We note that the 32% share price drop is very close to the EPS drop. So it seems that the market sentiment has not changed much, despite the weak results. Instead, the change in the share price seems to reduction in earnings per share, alone.

You can see how EPS has changed over time in the image below (click on the chart to see the exact values). NYSE:ST Earnings Per Share Growth August 29th 2022

Before buying or selling a stock, we always recommend a close examination of historic growth trends, available here.

A Different Perspective

We regret to report that Sensata Technologies Holding shareholders are down 32% for the year (even including dividends). Unfortunately, that's worse than the broader market decline of 15%. However, it could simply be that the share price has been impacted by broader market jitters. It might be worth keeping an eye on the fundamentals, in case there's a good opportunity. Regrettably, last year's performance caps off a bad run, with the shareholders facing a total loss of 1.6% per year over five years. We realise that Baron Rothschild has said investors should "buy when there is blood on the streets", but we caution that investors should first be sure they are buying a high quality business. I find it very interesting to look at share price over the long term as a proxy for business performance. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. Case in point: We've spotted 4 warning signs for Sensata Technologies Holding you should be aware of, and 1 of them is a bit unpleasant.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

