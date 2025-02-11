SENSATA TECHNOLOGES HLDG Earnings Results: $ST Reports Quarterly Earnings

SENSATA TECHNOLOGES HLDG ($ST) posted quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported earnings of $0.76 per share, missing estimates of $0.77 by $0.01. The company also reported revenue of $907,690,000, missing estimates of $911,832,498 by $-4,142,498.

SENSATA TECHNOLOGES HLDG Insider Trading Activity

SENSATA TECHNOLOGES HLDG insiders have traded $ST stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ST stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

DAVID K STOTT (SVP, General Counsel) sold 6,330 shares for an estimated $212,244

SENSATA TECHNOLOGES HLDG Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 155 institutional investors add shares of SENSATA TECHNOLOGES HLDG stock to their portfolio, and 232 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

