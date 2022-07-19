Sensata (ST) Unveils Passive Inceptor to Tap eVOTL Market

Sensata Technologies ST has unveiled a new fly-by-wire inceptor for electric vertical take-off and landing (eVTOL) aircraft to tap the growing advanced air mobility market.

Per a research from Allied Market Research, the global advanced aerial mobility market is expected to be valued at $16.81 billion in 2025 and reach $110.02 billion in 2035, at a CAGR of 21.7 %. Per the report from The Insight Partners, the global eVTOL market is anticipated to witness a CAGR of 35.6% during the 2024-2028 period.

The eVTOL market is anticipated to grow since it helps to ease short-distance travel amid increasing traffic congestion and supports zero-emission flight operations.

Considering the robust growth opportunities for the eVOTL market, Sensata is looking to leverage its aircraft flight controls portfolio to boost its revenues from the eVTOL business segment.

A passive inceptor is a cockpit control device designed to collect pilot inputs and transmit it to actuators through the vehicle's fly-by-wire system. Inceptors commonly use position sensors like rotary variable differential transformers (RVDTs) to output the actual positions of the inceptor stick to the flight control system, added Sensata.

Sensata's passive inceptor is available in movement designs with one, two, or three axes, and each axis uses at least three RVDTs to generate exact position data.

The 3-axis inceptor has separate adjustable operating forces in each axis and is most frequently used to regulate the vehicle's pitch, roll and yaw. The pilot grips, which include integrated switch functionality, can be customized to each vehicle's operational needs.

The company’s aircraft flight controls portfolio is catered toward addressing the complex engineering and operating performance requirements that help customers solve significant challenges in the aerospace industry.

The current inceptor provides solutions for advanced air mobility, urban air mobility, trainers and other electric aircraft applications.

Sensata is a global industrial technology company that develops, manufactures and sells innovative sensor-based solutions.

In the first quarter, Sensata reported adjusted earnings of 78 cents per share compared with 86 cents in the year-ago quarter. Overall, quarterly revenues aggregated $975.8 million, up 3.5% year over year.

ST carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). Shares of the company have lost 26.6% compared with the industry’s fall of 22.5% in the past year.



