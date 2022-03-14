Sensata (ST), Ossia Team Up to Launch Xirgo OTAC Tracker

Sensata Technologies ST recently launched the Sensata | Xirgo OTAC (Over the Air Charging) Tracker Solution.



This tracker charging station is the first-of-its-kind Internet of Things (IoT) asset tracking solution that allows mass charging of multiple IoT asset trackers without the need for wires, cables or charging pads. It is a turnkey solution for the fleet industry, making it easier for them to efficiently charge, store and access up to 400 compatible asset trackers per charging station at one time. This helps address the challenge of recharging thousands of asset tracking devices between use, thus allowing customers to realize cost savings associated with streamlining asset tracker charging and deployment. Moreover, this technology is a perfect solution for fleet operators and large retailers and can be used to monitor high-value remote assets on a real-time basis where power is unavailable.



This charging solution is being developed by Sensata | Xirgoin collaboration with Ossia, wherein the award-winning OTAC Tracker will integrate Ossia’s Cota Real Wireless Power transfer technology. Ossia is highly ecstatic about this partnership through which its flagship Cota technology will be used for high-demand applications such as asset tracking. The amalgamation of this technology into a broad range of Sensata | Xirgo products will enhance efficiency and safety while creating a positive environmental impact.

Benefits of OTAC Tracker Solution

Sensata | Xirgo’s charging system promises several advantages over traditional, wired charging solutions, thereby helping in streamlining asset tracker charging and deployment.



The charging station’s wireless power discards the need for wires, cables, charging pads, or specific placement orientation, providing a reliable and secure solution to keep asset trackers charged and can be customized to fit other asset tracking solutions in the supply chain. The OTAC Tracker Charging Station provides an enclosed environment that is built for safety so that when a user opens the panel doors to deposit or retrieve a tracker, charging is halted and resumes when the doors are closed.



Some of the other benefits offered by the solution include minimizing/automating yard checks, operational efficiencies and the safety of yard personnel, to name a few.

Prospects Bright

Known as the leading provider of mission-critical solutions, Sensata has a diversified portfolio of personalized and unique sensor-rich applications, from automotive braking systems to aircraft flight controls. These sensors are specifically designed to address complex engineering and operating performance requirements that help customers solve significant challenges in the industrial, heavy vehicle, off-road, and aerospace industries.



Sensata also has a rich portfolio of high-voltage protection and battery management systems. Its sensing solutions business has a strong product portfolio and greater scale to capitalize on attractive opportunities in the multi-billion global automotive sensor market.



Moreover, the company believes that its growing portfolio and accretive customer base, thanks to suitable acquisitions like the recent buyout of Elastic M2M, are driving its long-term success across diverse markets.

Sensata currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). Shares of ST have lost 17.9% compared with the industry’s fall of 6.1% in the past year.



