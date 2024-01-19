Sensata (ST) Launches New Digital Water Pressure Sensor

Sensata Technologies ST introduced the 129CP Series Digital Water Pressure Sensor to enhance smart pressure monitoring for water utilities, aiming to reduce waste. The new sensor will address the rising challenges faced by water utilities due to non-revenue water loss due to leaks, inaccuracies, and unauthorized consumption.

Sensata's sensor design focuses on improving efficiency in water metering by providing precise pressure monitoring and digital communication, which allows water meters to offer detailed insights into water usage.

The company further added that the compact sensor can endure challenging environments for 10 to 15 years in challenging high-moisture and high-shock environments. It is integrated into a meter's circuit board with low power consumption.

The technology aids utilities in quickly identifying leaks and minimizing both real losses and non-revenue water costs, contributing to improved water management globally. The sensor will support the transition to smart, connected water meters.

Sensata is a global industrial technology company that develops, manufactures and sells sensors and sensor-rich solutions, electrical protection components and systems. The company is expanding its electrification ecosystem to facilitate the seamless transition to electric vehicles. It aims to be a leading provider of mission-critical sensor-rich hardware and software solutions.

Sensata expects new business wins to drive the top line going ahead. The company’s electrification business is likely to benefit from ongoing demand for renewable power generation. Management expects to generate about $2 billion in revenues from the electrification business by 2026.

However, the company is affected due to softness in the Sensing Solutions business on the back of weakness in HVAC and appliance markets and unfavorable foreign currency movement. Rising macroeconomic uncertainty, stiff competition and a leveraged balance sheet are other concerns.

ST currently carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell). Shares of the company have lost 23.2% against the sub-industry's growth of 13% in the past year.



Some better-ranked stocks worth considering in the broader technology space are Blackbaud BLKB, NETGEAR NTGR and Watts Water Technologies WTS. NETGEAR sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), while Watts Water Technologies and Blackbaud carry a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Blackbaud’s 2023 earnings per share (EPS) has inched up 1.8% in the past 60 days to $3.86. BLKB’s long-term earnings growth rate is 23.4%.

Blackbaud’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the last four quarters, the average surprise being 10.6%. Shares of BLKB have gained 31% in the past year.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2023 is pegged at a loss of 9 cents per share for NETGEAR, which remained unchanged in the past 30 days.

NTGR’s earnings outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the last four quarters while missing once. The average surprise was 127.5%. Shares of NTGR have lost 29.5% in the past year.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Watts Water Technologies 2023 EPS has improved 3.9% in the past 60 days to $8.08.

WTS’ earnings surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the last four quarters, the average surprise being 11.8%. Shares of WTS have soared 23.2% in the past year.

