Sensata (ST) Launches c-BMS24X to Tap Growing BMS Market

Sensata Technologies ST has unveiled its latest Battery Management System (BMS), c-BMS24X, which caters to the evolving needs of industrial applications, energy storage systems and low-voltage electric vehicles. The BMS will be revealed at The Battery Show Europe in Germany from May 23 to May 25.

The Lithium Balance brand of Sensata has developed the c-BMS24X, which utilizes advanced software capabilities that enhance vehicle range, uptime, battery health and performance in systems of up to 24 cells in series and 2000 amps. Apart from these features, it has parallel pack capability, battery swap support, proprietary SoX algorithms, advanced balancing and BMS controlled convenience features, added the company.

Parallel pack capability supports pairing up to 10 battery packs in parallel, enabling flexibility in battery design and increased safety through redundancy and more isolated systems within low-voltage electric vehicles, energy storage, and other applications. Battery swap support is enabled using software algorithms that simply replace depleted batteries with fully charged batteries in parallel battery packs. This helps the company to tap the growing battery swap station infrastructure and increases vehicle uptime.

Proprietary SoX algorithms increase battery health and performance by accurately measuring and predicting the State of Charge, State of Health, State of Power and State of Energy of the battery.

Advanced balancing help to handle complex applications and cell chemistries such as Lithium Iron Phosphate and hybrid applications. The BMS controlled convenience features includes automatic sleep mode and battery heater management to reduce power consumption. The c-BMS24X is based on the hardware used by the Lithium Balance c-BMS24.

The c-BMS24X will likely help the company to tap the growing BMS market and expand its footprint. Per a report from, Markets and Markets, the BMS market is expected to grow from $7.8 billion in 2023 to $18.4 billion by 2028, registering a CAGR of 18.7%. The industry is likely to benefit from growing demand for renewal energy sources and increasing government initiatives to reduce carbon footprint, added the report.

Sensata develops, manufactures and sells innovative sensor-based solutions. It has a diversified portfolio of personalized and unique sensor-rich applications, from automotive braking systems to aircraft flight controls that are utilized ubiquitously. It plans to generate about $2 billion in revenues from the electrification business by 2026.

ST currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). Shares of the company have lost 7.8% against the sub-industry's growth of 17.6% in the past year.



