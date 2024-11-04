News & Insights

Sensata reports Q3 adjusted EPS 86c, consensus 85c

November 04, 2024 — 04:05 pm EST

Reports Q3 revenue $982.8M, consensus $983.86M. “Our third quarter core operating results demonstrate early positive returns from our strategic efforts to improve operational efficiency, drive execution, and expand margins,” said Martha Sullivan, Interim President and CEO of Sensata (ST). “We are confident that our continued efforts to streamline processes and improve manufacturing productivity will position us to deliver on our commitment to further increase adjusted operating margins in the fourth quarter.”

