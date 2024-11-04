Sensata reports Q3 adjusted EPS 86c, consensus 85c

Reports Q3 revenue $982.8M, consensus $983.86M. “Our third quarter core operating results demonstrate early positive returns from our strategic efforts to improve operational efficiency, drive execution, and expand margins,” said Martha Sullivan, Interim President and CEO of Sensata (ST). “We are confident that our continued efforts to streamline processes and improve manufacturing productivity will position us to deliver on our commitment to further increase adjusted operating margins in the fourth quarter.”

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>

Read More on ST:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.