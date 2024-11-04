Sensata options imply 7.3% move in share price post-earnings

Pre-earnings options volume in Sensata (ST) is normal with calls leading puts 9:4. Implied volatility suggests the market is anticipating a move near 7.3%, or $2.46, after results are released. Median move over the past eight quarters is 7.5%.

