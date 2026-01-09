SENS Stock Up as Eversense 365 Enters AID Market With twiist System

Senseonics Holdings, Inc. SENS recently reached an important commercialization milestone with the launch of its Eversense 365 continuous glucose monitor (CGM) integrated with the twiist automated insulin delivery (AID) system. The company announced that the first commercial patients have begun using the combined solution, marking the first time a one-year, implantable CGM has been paired with an AID platform.

The integration, developed alongside Sequel MedTech, enhances long-term diabetes management by reducing sensor changes while enabling automated, real-time insulin adjustments. With broader availability expected by March 2026, the launch strengthens Senseonics’ position in the CGM market and highlights its push toward differentiated, patient-centric diabetes solutions, an encouraging development for investors watching adoption and ecosystem expansion.

Likely Trend of SENS Stock Following the News

Following the announcement, shares of the company gained 8% in yesterday’s trading session. However, in the last six-month period, SENS’s shares have lost 28.8% compared with the industry’s 10.5% decline. The S&P 500 increased 13.2% in the same time frame.

This integration is likely to benefit SENS’ business in the long term by expanding the addressable market for Eversense 365 and improving its competitiveness against traditional CGM players.



Pairing the only one-year, implantable CGM with an automated insulin delivery system makes Eversense more attractive to insulin-dependent patients and clinicians, supporting higher adoption, stronger recurring revenue from sensor replacements, and deeper ecosystem stickiness. Over time, broader AID partnerships can reinforce Senseonics’ differentiated positioning, drive operating leverage as volumes scale, and strengthen its strategic value within the diabetes technology landscape.

Meanwhile, SENS currently has a market capitalization of $269.3 million.



More on the Integration News

The twiist AID system incorporates iiSure technology, which directly measures the volume of insulin delivered, enabling faster and more precise occlusion detection compared with existing automated insulin delivery systems. This data-driven approach allows the twiist Loop algorithm to continuously adjust insulin dosing using real-time glucose inputs from Eversense 365, with the goal of improving glycemic control while reducing manual intervention for users.

Eversense 365’s implantable design supports uninterrupted glucose monitoring for up to one year, addressing common challenges associated with frequent sensor changes, adhesive wear, and connectivity disruptions seen in short-duration CGMs. The integration is intended to provide a more seamless, personalized diabetes management experience, particularly for patients requiring intensive insulin therapy.

The companies expect broad availability of the combined system by March 2026, with additional information on rollout and access provided through their respective partner and product websites.

Favorable Industry Prospects for SENS

Per a report by Grand View Research, the global blood glucose monitoring devices market size was estimated at $15.53 billion in 2025 and is projected to reach $30.18 billion by 2033, expanding at a CAGR of 8.8% from 2026 to 2033.

The market is primarily influenced by the growing prevalence of diabetes and the increasing elderly population susceptible to conditions such as diabetes.

Other Recent Developments of SENS

Senseonics delivered a strong improvement in its third-quarter 2025 financial performance, with total revenue rising to $8.1 million from $4.3 million in the prior-year period, driven by 160% new patient growth in the United States. U.S. revenue nearly tripled year over year to $6.4 million, reflecting improving commercial traction, while international revenue came in at $1.7 million, modestly lower than last year.

Importantly, the company reported a gross profit of $3.5 million in the quarter against a gross loss of $4.1 million a year ago, highlighting meaningful progress in cost structure, scale, and overall operating efficiency.

SENS’s Zacks Rank & Stocks to Consider

SENS carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) at present.

Some better-ranked stocks from the broader medical space are Intuitive Surgical ISRG, Medpace Holdings MEDP and Boston Scientific BSX.

Intuitive Surgical, sporting a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) at present, posted a third-quarter 2025 adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of $2.40, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 20.6%. Revenues of $2.51 billion topped the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 3.9%. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

ISRG has an estimated long-term earnings growth rate of 15.7% compared with the industry’s 11.9% growth. The company’s earnings outpaced estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 16.34%.

Medpace, currently carrying a Zacks Rank #2, reported a third-quarter 2025 EPS of $3.86, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 10.29%. Revenues of $659.9 million beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 3.04%.

MEDP has an estimated earnings growth rate of 17.1% for 2025 compared with the industry’s 16.6% growth. The company’s earnings beat estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 14.28%.

Boston Scientific, currently carrying a Zacks Rank #2, reported a third-quarter 2025 adjusted EPS of 75 cents, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 5.6%. Revenues of $5.07 billion topped the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 1.9%.

BSX has an estimated long-term earnings growth rate of 16.4% compared with the industry’s 13.5% growth. The company’s earnings beat estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 7.36%.

