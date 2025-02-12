$SENS stock is up 7% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$SENS stock has now risen 7% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $4,987,192 of trading volume.Here is what we see in our data on $SENS:
$SENS Insider Trading Activity
$SENS insiders have traded $SENS stock on the open market 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 4 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $SENS stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- DOUGLAS A ROEDER has made 2 purchases buying 325,000 shares for an estimated $135,500 and 0 sales.
- TIMOTHY T GOODNOW (President and CEO) purchased 315,000 shares for an estimated $97,650
- FREDERICK T. SULLIVAN (Chief Financial Officer) purchased 124,933 shares for an estimated $47,474
$SENS Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 38 institutional investors add shares of $SENS stock to their portfolio, and 51 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- VANGUARD GROUP INC removed 1,370,954 shares (-5.8%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $717,557
- JANE STREET GROUP, LLC removed 416,310 shares (-82.2%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $145,583
- GSA CAPITAL PARTNERS LLP removed 334,092 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $174,863
- GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC added 295,976 shares (+156.2%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $154,913
- VIRTU FINANCIAL LLC added 282,935 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $148,088
- MORGAN STANLEY added 275,215 shares (+212.1%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $96,242
- CHARLES SCHWAB INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC added 274,842 shares (+9.0%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $143,852
