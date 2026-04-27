SENS Launches Eversense 365, World's Only One-Year CGM in Europe

Senseonics SENS recently announced the European launch of its groundbreaking Eversense 365 CGM system, the world’s first continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) system designed to last an entire year. Following CE mark approval in January 2026, the device has been introduced to its first patients in Sweden, with rollouts planned across Germany, Spain and Italy in the coming weeks.

Eversense products are the only long-term CGM system designed for both Type 1 and Type 2 diabetes. Its latest version, Eversense 365, represents a major advancement over its predecessor, Eversense E3, by doubling sensor longevity from six months to a full year and reducing calibration needs from daily to once a week.

Management described the Eversense 365 launch as a major breakthrough in Europe, marking the company’s shift to an end-to-end commercial organization. Riding on strong U.S. commercial momentum, the European expansion is central to the Eversense 365 strategy, expanding its addressable market by over 30 million patients.

Likely Trend of SENS Stock Following the News

Shares of SENS have gained 0.7% since the announcement on Friday. In the year-to-date period, shares of the company have climbed 27.7% against the industry’s 21.3% decline. However, the S&P 500 has risen 4.8% in the same timeframe.

Senseonics is poised for strong growth following the European launch of Eversense 365. Expanding into markets like Sweden, Germany, Spain and Italy increases its addressable patient base and accelerates revenue potential. The product’s unique one-year lifespan and improved accuracy strengthen competitive positioning and pricing power. Positive real-world outcomes and reduced patient burden are likely to drive higher adoption and brand loyalty. Combined with existing U.S. momentum, this expansion supports sustained growth and reinforces Senseonics’ leadership in long-term CGM innovation.

SENS currently has a market capitalization of $294.66 million.



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More on the Eversense 365

For the first time, select patients in Europe can access a truly differentiated CGM experience with Eversense 365, offering continuous monitoring for a full year with a single sensor. It delivers accurate glucose data over extended periods, helping users focus more on managing diabetes than on device maintenance.

As the longest-lasting CGM available, it outperforms traditional systems that typically last 10-15 days. The small sensor remains under the skin for a year, while its removable smart transmitter allows flexible use without wasting sensors. It minimizes false alerts from compression lows during sleep and enhances comfort with gentle, silicone-based adhesives designed to reduce skin irritation.

This approach has been shown to improve diabetes management and patient outcomes. Users who switch to Eversense report better A1C levels and increased time within target glucose ranges. These benefits are supported by real-world evidence presented by Senseonics at the International Conference on Advanced Technologies & Treatments for Diabetes (ATTD), highlighting sustained performance and positive impact over a full year.

Brian Hansen, Chief Commercial Officer of Senseonics, said enthusiasm for Eversense 365 was strong at the ATTD, and the company is excited to bring it to initial patients in Europe. The real-world data highlights its ability to deliver a full year of highly accurate monitoring with minimal interruptions, allowing patients to focus on managing diabetes rather than the device.

Industry Prospects Favoring the Market

Going by the data provided by Grand View Research, the global blood glucose monitoring devices market is valued at $16.75 billion in 2026 and is projected to reach $30.18 billion by 2033, expanding at a CAGR of 8.8% from 2026 to 2033.

Factors like the growing prevalence of diabetes and the increasing elderly population susceptible to conditions such as diabetes and technological advancements are boosting the market’s growth.

Other News

In February, Senseonics announced the full availability of its long-term, implantable CGM system, Eversense 365, integrated with Sequel Med Tech’s twist Automated Insulin Delivery (AID) system for U.S. patients with type 1 diabetes to boost customer adherence.

Senseonics Holdings, Inc. Price

Senseonics Holdings, Inc. price | Senseonics Holdings, Inc. Quote

SENS’ Zacks Rank & Key Picks

Currently, SENS has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).

Some better-ranked stocks from the broader medical space are Globus Medical GMED, Phibro Animal Health PAHC and Cardinal Health CAH.

Globus Medical, currently sporting a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), reported a fourth-quarter 2025 adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of $1.28 per share, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 20.8%. Revenues of $826.4 million beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 4.9%. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

GMED has an estimated long-term earnings growth rate of 9.6% compared with the industry’s 13.3% rise. The company’s earnings beat estimates in three of the trailing four quarters and missed one, the average surprise being 18.8%.

Phibro Animal Health, currently carrying a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), reported second-quarter fiscal 2026 adjusted EPS of 87 cents, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 27.1%. Revenues of $373.9 million beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 4.7%.

PAHC has an estimated long-term earnings growth rate of 21.5% compared with the industry’s 12% rise. The company’s earnings beat estimates in the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 20.1%.

Cardinal Health, currently carrying a Zacks Rank #2, reported a second-quarter fiscal 2026 adjusted EPS of $2.63, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 10%. Revenues of $65.6 billion beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 0.9%.

CAH has an estimated long-term earnings growth rate of 15% compared with the industry’s 9.3% rise. The company’s earnings beat estimates in the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 9.3%.

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Cardinal Health, Inc. (CAH) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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