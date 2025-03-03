$SENS Earnings Results: $SENS Reports Quarterly Earnings

$SENS ($SENS) posted quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 3rd. The company reported earnings of -$0.02 per share, beating estimates of -$0.03 by $0.01. The company also reported revenue of $8,300,000, beating estimates of $8,017,200 by $282,800.

$SENS Insider Trading Activity

$SENS insiders have traded $SENS stock on the open market 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 4 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $SENS stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

DOUGLAS A ROEDER has made 2 purchases buying 325,000 shares for an estimated $135,500 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. TIMOTHY T GOODNOW (President and CEO) purchased 315,000 shares for an estimated $97,650

FREDERICK T. SULLIVAN (Chief Financial Officer) purchased 124,933 shares for an estimated $47,474

$SENS Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 48 institutional investors add shares of $SENS stock to their portfolio, and 53 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

