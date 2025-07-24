Senmiao Technology Limited Announces 1-for-10 Reverse Stock Split Effective July 29, 2025

Senmiao Technology announces a 1-for-10 reverse stock split effective July 29, 2025, impacting all stockholders uniformly.

Senmiao Technology Limited announced a 1-for-10 reverse stock split of its common stock, effective July 29, 2025, with trading on a split-adjusted basis starting on that date. The company's Board of Directors approved the split, which means every 10 existing shares will convert into one new share, and fractional shares will be rounded up to the nearest whole number. Along with this split, Senmiao is reducing its authorized shares from 500 million to 50 million to match the same ratio. The company's stock will continue trading under the symbol “AIHS” on Nasdaq, and no stockholder approval is required for this change. Senmiao, headquartered in Chengdu, China, provides various automobile transaction and related services.

Potential Positives

Senmiao Technology Limited is implementing a 1-for-10 reverse stock split, which could potentially enhance the market perception of its stock by increasing the share price, making it more attractive to institutional investors.

The reverse stock split is approved by the Board of Directors, indicating a strategic move by the company's leadership to improve its capital structure.

The reduction of authorized shares from 500,000,000 to 50,000,000 shares could streamline operations and create a more favorable investment environment by reducing share dilution.

Trading will continue on the Nasdaq under the same symbol “AIHS”, ensuring continuity for current investors and potentially attracting new ones interested in a restructured stock offering.

Potential Negatives

Implementation of a 1-for-10 reverse stock split may indicate underlying issues with the company's stock price and perceived value, potentially eroding investor confidence.

The reduction of authorized shares from 500,000,000 to 50,000,000 could limit the company's flexibility in raising capital in the future, impacting growth opportunities.

No stockholder approval was needed for the reverse split, which may raise concerns about corporate governance and transparency among investors.

FAQ

What is the effective date of the reverse stock split for Senmiao Technology?

The reverse stock split will be effective on Tuesday, July 29, 2025.

How will the 1-for-10 reverse stock split affect my shares?

Every 10 shares will convert into 1 share, and no fractional shares will be issued.

Will Senmiao's stock symbol change after the split?

No, trading will continue under the symbol “AIHS” on the Nasdaq Stock Market.

What is the new authorized share count for Senmiao after the split?

The authorized shares will reduce from 500,000,000 to 50,000,000 shares.

Where can I find more information about Senmiao Technology?

For more information, visit Senmiao's official website at http://www.senmiaotech.com.

We have seen 1 institutional investors add shares of $AIHS stock to their portfolio, and 2 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

CITADEL ADVISORS LLC added 22,150 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $19,717

UBS GROUP AG removed 5,765 shares (-87.4%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $5,132

JPMORGAN CHASE & CO removed 191 shares (-81.6%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $170

Full Release





Chengdu, China, July 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Senmiao Technology Limited (“Senmiao” or the “Company”)





(Nasdaq: AIHS)



reported that it expects to implement a 1-for-10 reverse stock split (the “



Reverse Stock Split



”) on its common stock, par value $0.0001 per share (the “



Common Stock



”) effective Tuesday, July 29, 2025, with trading to begin on a split-adjusted basis at the market open on that day. Trading in the Common Stock will continue on the Nasdaq Stock Market under the symbol “AIHS”. The new CUSIP number for the Common Stock following the Reverse Stock Split is 817225303.





The Reverse Stock Split at a ratio of 1-for-10 was approved by the Company’s Board of Directors.





Upon the effectiveness of the Reverse Stock Split, every 10 shares of the Company’s issued and outstanding Common Stock will automatically be converted into one share of issued and outstanding Common Stock. No fractional shares will be issued as a result of the Reverse Stock Split. Instead, any fractional shares that would have resulted from the split will be rounded up to the next whole number. The Reverse Stock Split affects all stockholders uniformly and will not alter any stockholder’s percentage interest in the Company’s outstanding common stock, except for adjustments that may result from the treatment of fractional shares.





In connection with the reverse stock split, the Company filed a Certificate of Change with the State of Nevada to reduce the authorized number of shares of the Company’s common stock from 500,000,000 shares to 50,000,000 shares, the reduction at the same ratio as its issued and outstanding shares of Common Stock. No stockholder’s approval and amendment to the Company’s Articles of Incorporation are required pursuant to Nevada Revised States 78.207 and 78.209.







About Senmiao Technology Limited







Headquartered in Chengdu, Sichuan Province, Senmiao provides automobile transaction and related services including sales of automobiles, facilitation and services for automobile purchases and financing, management, operating leases, guarantees and other automobile transaction services in China. For more information about Senmiao, please visit:



http://www.senmiaotech.com



. Senmiao routinely provides important updates on its website.







Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements







This press release contains forward-looking statements as defined by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements (including those relating to the operation of Senmiao’s ride-hailing platform) are subject to significant risks, uncertainties and assumptions, including those detailed from time to time in the Senmiao’s filings with the SEC, and represent Senmiao’s views only as of the date they are made and should not be relied upon as representing Senmiao’s views as of any subsequent date. Senmiao undertakes no obligation to publicly revise any forward-looking statements to reflect changes in events or circumstances.





For more information, please contact:







At the Company:







Yiye Zhou





Email:



edom333@ihongsen.com







Phone: +86 28 6155 4399





© 2025 Senmiao Technology Ltd. All rights reserved.



