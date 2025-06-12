Senmiao Enters Cooperation Agreement With Qinhong

(RTTNews) - Senmiao Technology (AIHS) has signed a strategic cooperation agreement with Qinhong International Group. Qinhong provides financing facilitation support, financial services referral and loan consulting services, primarily to small and medium-sized enterprises and other financial institutions in Southwest China. Senmiao will have the opportunity to participate in Qinhongs business across China. Also, Qinhong will assist Senmiao in securing financing to fund its business plan, when needed.

Xi Wen, Senmiaos Chairman and CEO stated: "Leveraging our combined strengths and expertise, we will be sharing resources to mutually support our businesses, expand customer base and boost revenues."

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.