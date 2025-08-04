Seniors Living in These 15 States Could Be Hurt Most by SNAP Cuts

Key Points Since passage of President Trump's "Big Beautiful Bill Act," millions of SNAP recipients are at risk of benefit cuts.

States with the greatest number of recipients and highest proportion of poverty may be the hardest hit.

If you receive notice that your benefits have been cut, there are steps you can take to appeal the decision.

When a worker goes into retirement without a retirement plan like a 401(k) or IRA, they may be at risk for financial difficulty. According to the House Agricultural Committee, 8 million older American adults (aged 60+) are enrolled in SNAP to help cover the cost of nutritious food.

Approximately 85% of older Americans who receive SNAP benefits live alone, and more than half have little to no income. These are folks who depend entirely on general assistance, Supplemental Security Income (SSI), or other benefits to get by.

Deep cuts to SNAP, short for the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, are part of President Trump's recently passed "Big Beautiful Bill Act." While granting tax breaks to corporations and individual taxpayers, the administration's plan cuts SNAP benefits by nearly $300 billion through 2034.

These cuts are not set to begin until after the midterm elections next year. Based on the percentage of people currently receiving benefits, SNAP cuts could deeply impact recipients living in these states.

State Poverty Rate Percentage of the State Receiving SNAP Benefits Number of Individuals Currently Receiving Benefits New Mexico 17.8% 21.3% 451,243 Louisiana 18.9% 18.5% 847,133 Oregon 12.2% 17.9% 757,744 Oklahoma 15.9% 16.9% 686,808 Massachusetts 10.4% 15.9% 1,113,678 Nevada 12% 15.8% 505,462 West Virginia 16.7% 15.7% 277,429 Pennsylvania 12% 15.4% 2,000,018 Illinois 11.6% 15.4% 1,935,645 New York 14.2% 15% 2,926,213 Alabama 15.6% 14.7% 752,161 Michigan 13.5% 14.7% 1,474,427 California 12% 13.8% 5,379,575 Florida 12.3% 13.2% 2,975,789 Rhode Island 10.8% 13.2% 144,187

The tricky bit

Cuts to SNAP won't take effect until after the 2026 midterm elections. However, states typically budget a year or two in advance, meaning state politicians must rush to figure out how to cover federal cuts to SNAP, Medicaid, and other lifesaving programs.

Until the passage of Trump's "One Big Beautiful Bill Act," the federal government fully funded SNAP benefits and shared administrative costs for the program with states. The new bill requires states to cover 5% to 25% of food benefit costs. The exact rate depends upon the state's payment error rate. States with higher payment error rates (whether they made overpayments or underpayments) must take on a greater share of the financial burden.

According to a report from KAOT News in Albuquerque, New Mexico, most states are unprepared to take on this cost shift. For example, New Mexico would have to find an extra $268 million to keep SNAP benefits going as they currently exist. https://www.koat.com/article/snap-in-jeopardy-how-the-program-impacts-new-mexico/64984883 That's on top of finding enough to cover deep cuts to Medicaid.

As of today, states are floundering, unsure of how to raise the money and which recipients can afford to lose some or all of their SNAP benefits. States with the highest poverty rates will likely struggle the most as tough decisions are made.

In addition to the loss of benefits, The Commonwealth Fund reports that about 143,000 jobs will be lost nationwide due to SNAP cuts. This includes 78,000 jobs in food-related sectors, such as agriculture, food processing, and retail grocery stores. It's expected that cuts to SNAP will cause state and local tax revenue to drop by $1.8 billion in 2026.

What you can do

If you receive a letter stating that your SNAP benefits are being cut, take these five steps:

Read the letter carefully: The document you receive should explain why the benefits are being reduced or cut. Examine the letter for any mistakes: Ensure there are no calculation errors in the notice. Report changes in circumstances: If your income or expenses have changed since you were last approved for SNAP benefits, report the changes to your local human services office. The changes may be enough for your benefits to be restored. File an appeal: If the reduction appears incorrect, you have a legal right to appeal the decision. Directions should be on the notice you receive, or you can contact your local SNAP office to get the appeal process going. A hearing will be set where you can present your case. Explore local resources: If your SNAP benefits are cut, you'll want to be ready by knowing where you can turn for local assistance to fill the food gap. For example, many communities have food banks that can provide food assistance, and the Senior Farmers' Market Nutrition Program can help you access fresh produce.

