Senior VP Roger Argus Just Sold A Bunch Of Shares In Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK)

Some Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) shareholders may be a little concerned to see that the Senior VP, Roger Argus, recently sold a substantial US$746k worth of stock at a price of US$189 per share. Probably the most concerning element of the whole transaction is that the disposal amounted to 66% of their entire holding.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Tetra Tech

In the last twelve months, the biggest single sale by an insider was when the Chairman & CEO, Dan Batrack, sold US$6.1m worth of shares at a price of US$122 per share. That means that even when the share price was below the current price of US$184, an insider wanted to cash in some shares. As a general rule we consider it to be discouraging when insiders are selling below the current price, because it suggests they were happy with a lower valuation. While insider selling is not a positive sign, we can't be sure if it does mean insiders think the shares are fully valued, so it's only a weak sign. This single sale was just 20% of Dan Batrack's stake.

In the last year Tetra Tech insiders didn't buy any company stock. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

NasdaqGS:TTEK Insider Trading Volume November 27th 2021

Insider Ownership of Tetra Tech

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. Tetra Tech insiders own 1.5% of the company, currently worth about US$145m based on the recent share price. I like to see this level of insider ownership, because it increases the chances that management are thinking about the best interests of shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Tetra Tech Insiders?

Insiders sold stock recently, but they haven't been buying. Looking to the last twelve months, our data doesn't show any insider buying. But since Tetra Tech is profitable and growing, we're not too worried by this. While insiders do own a lot of shares in the company (which is good), our analysis of their transactions doesn't make us feel confident about the company. So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. In terms of investment risks, we've identified 2 warning signs with Tetra Tech and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

