Senior VP of Personal & Commercial Lines and MD of State Auto Labs Kim Garland Just Bought 14% More Shares In State Auto Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:STFC)

Investors who take an interest in State Auto Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:STFC) should definitely note that the Senior VP of Personal & Commercial Lines and MD of State Auto Labs, Kim Garland, recently paid US$16.90 per share to buy US$338k worth of the stock. That's a very decent purchase to our minds and it grew their holding by a solid 14%.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At State Auto Financial

In fact, the recent purchase by Senior VP of Personal & Commercial Lines and MD of State Auto Labs Kim Garland was not their only acquisition of State Auto Financial shares this year. Earlier in the year, they paid US$19.51 per share in a US$366k purchase. So it's clear an insider wanted to buy, even at a higher price than the current share price (being US$17.06). While their view may have changed since the purchase was made, this does at least suggest they have had confidence in the company's future. We always take careful note of the price insiders pay when purchasing shares. It is generally more encouraging if they paid above the current price, as it suggests they saw value, even at higher levels.

Happily, we note that in the last year insiders paid US$2.1m for 112.90k shares. On the other hand they divested 0.23 shares, for US$6.5. In total, State Auto Financial insiders bought more than they sold over the last year. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

NasdaqGS:STFC Insider Trading Volume December 11th 2020

State Auto Financial is not the only stock that insiders are buying. For those who like to find winning investments this free list of growing companies with recent insider purchasing, could be just the ticket.

Insider Ownership of State Auto Financial

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. From our data, it seems that State Auto Financial insiders own 1.1% of the company, worth about US$8.5m. However, it's possible that insiders might have an indirect interest through a more complex structure. Overall, this level of ownership isn't that impressive, but it's certainly better than nothing!

So What Does This Data Suggest About State Auto Financial Insiders?

It's certainly positive to see the recent insider purchases. And the longer term insider transactions also give us confidence. But we don't feel the same about the fact the company is making losses. While the overall levels of insider ownership are below what we'd like to see, the history of transactions imply that State Auto Financial insiders are reasonably well aligned, and optimistic for the future. So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. While conducting our analysis, we found that State Auto Financial has 2 warning signs and it would be unwise to ignore these.

Of course State Auto Financial may not be the best stock to buy. So you may wish to see this free collection of high quality companies.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.



Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team@simplywallst.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.