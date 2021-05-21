Senior VP Michael Tyler Just Sold A Bunch Of Shares In Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J)

We wouldn't blame Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J) shareholders if they were a little worried about the fact that Michael Tyler, the Senior VP recently netted about US$972k selling shares at an average price of US$139. That sale reduced their total holding by 35% which is hardly insignificant, but far from the worst we've seen.

Jacobs Engineering Group Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

The Chairman & CEO, Steven Demetriou, made the biggest insider sale in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for US$2.1m worth of shares at a price of US$107 each. That means that even when the share price was below the current price of US$137, an insider wanted to cash in some shares. When an insider sells below the current price, it suggests that they considered that lower price to be fair. That makes us wonder what they think of the (higher) recent valuation. However, while insider selling is sometimes discouraging, it's only a weak signal. We note that the biggest single sale was only 5.2% of Steven Demetriou's holding.

In the last year Jacobs Engineering Group insiders didn't buy any company stock. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

NYSE:J Insider Trading Volume May 21st 2021

Insider Ownership

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. Jacobs Engineering Group insiders own 0.8% of the company, currently worth about US$142m based on the recent share price. This kind of significant ownership by insiders does generally increase the chance that the company is run in the interest of all shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Jacobs Engineering Group Insiders?

An insider sold stock recently, but they haven't been buying. And there weren't any purchases to give us comfort, over the last year. But since Jacobs Engineering Group is profitable and growing, we're not too worried by this. It is good to see high insider ownership, but the insider selling leaves us cautious. So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. While conducting our analysis, we found that Jacobs Engineering Group has 2 warning signs and it would be unwise to ignore them.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

