Senior VP John Hayes Just Sold A Bunch Of Shares In DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS)

We wouldn't blame DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) shareholders if they were a little worried about the fact that John Hayes, the Senior VP recently netted about US$1.5m selling shares at an average price of US$110. That sale reduced their total holding by 33% which is hardly insignificant, but far from the worst we've seen.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At DICK'S Sporting Goods

The Executive Vice President of Stores & Supply Chain, Donald Germano, made the biggest insider sale in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for US$4.3m worth of shares at a price of US$103 each. That means that even when the share price was below the current price of US$107, an insider wanted to cash in some shares. We generally consider it a negative if insiders have been selling, especially if they did so below the current price, because it implies that they considered a lower price to be reasonable. While insider selling is not a positive sign, we can't be sure if it does mean insiders think the shares are fully valued, so it's only a weak sign. It is worth noting that this sale was only 32% of Donald Germano's holding.

In the last twelve months insiders purchased 32.00k shares for US$3.4m. But insiders sold 101.91k shares worth US$11m. Over the last year we saw more insider selling of DICK'S Sporting Goods shares, than buying. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below! NYSE:DKS Insider Trading Volume August 30th 2022

Insider Ownership Of DICK'S Sporting Goods

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. DICK'S Sporting Goods insiders own 32% of the company, currently worth about US$2.7b based on the recent share price. Most shareholders would be happy to see this sort of insider ownership, since it suggests that management incentives are well aligned with other shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At DICK'S Sporting Goods Tell Us?

Unfortunately, there has been more insider selling of DICK'S Sporting Goods stock, than buying, in the last three months. And our longer term analysis of insider transactions didn't bring confidence, either. But it is good to see that DICK'S Sporting Goods is growing earnings. The company boasts high insider ownership, but we're a little hesitant, given the history of share sales. So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. To that end, you should learn about the 3 warning signs we've spotted with DICK'S Sporting Goods (including 1 which makes us a bit uncomfortable).

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

